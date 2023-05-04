Caithness and Skye to benefit as council agrees millions for worst roads in Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness and Skye to benefit as council agrees millions for worst roads in Highland

Highland Council has deviated from its usual funding formula to target funding based on engineering assessments and local knowledge.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Caithness and Skye will each receive £1.8 million extra roads funding. Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Local politics took a back seat as councillors across the Highlands agreed an extra £7.7 million roads investment.

Highland Council took a different approach to this funding, targeting the roads that are most in need of repair, predominantly Caithness and Skye.

Usually, roads funding is calculated using a complex formula that factors in population, road length, usage, condition and more.

In this year’s budget, the council agreed to spend an extra £20.5 million capital on the crumbling roads network.

Part of that funding was £7.7 million for strategic roads schemes. At today’s meeting of the economy committee, members agreed to give the lion’s share of the money to Caithness and Skye, which council engineers say have the worst roads in Highland.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans said the money “will make a huge difference to many communities”.

Highland roads to benefit from £7.7 million cash injection

The new approach to roads funding is based on engineering expertise and local knowledge. This has led to a big cash injection in certain areas.

The biggest winners are Skye and Caithness, who will each get £1.8 million of the £7.7 million strategic fund.

Ross and Cromarty will receive £1.3 million, and there’s £1 million for Inverness.

Highland Council will distribute the remaining cash across Badenoch and Strathspey, Sutherland, Lochaber and Nairn.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans said the administration’s budget decisions have proven correct, as his committee agreed an extra £7.7m for roads most in need of repair. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

In a show of political unity, members from across geographies and political parties welcomed the investment.

However, they took the opportunity to encourage the council to consider throwing out the old funding formula. Councillors called the new approach “common sense”.

Councillor Drew Millar said he had never seen the roads network in such a bad condition, and he hoped to maintain the new approach to distributing funding.

And while Inverness councillor Trish Robertson urged caution in ensuring that the major roads in the city get some attention, she accepted the council’s approach to this fund.

Caithness member Matthew Reiss said the “gracious” support from fellow councillors was a “good day of unity” for the council.

Yet council leader Raymond Bremner delivered a sting in the tail. Mr Bremner told members the previous administration under-invested in roads.

“This should have been done years ago,” he said, adding: “I hope we can change and be more flexible in how we spend the money we get from the Scottish Government.”

[[title]]