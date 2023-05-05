Motorists warned of disruption on Aberdeen bridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned road works on an Aberdeen bridge are changing carriageway on Monday.

Traffic restrictions on the King George VI bridge will be switching lanes to closing southbound traffic.

The works on the city crossing have been causing traffic mayhem since they began on March 14.

While many drivers have noted their dismay at the disruption, Aberdeen City Council said the improvements are “essential”.

Split into two phases, so far the southbound lane has remained open while the northbound carriageway has been shut.

But on Monday at 8am, the restrictions will switch over with the northbound lane reopening while work can be carried out on the other carriageway.

Pavements on the bridge will still be accessible to pedestrians during this time.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

First expected to finish in early June, the resurfacing and waterproofing of the road and bridge was delayed by three weeks in April.

While it is now due to be completed in late June, Aberdeen City Council said this depends on what is found in this next phase of the works.

Great Southern Road and the A92 Stonehaven Road will be affected during phase two.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience of these works however they are essential work for the bridge.

“Drivers are advised to check restrictions on Tellmescotland, avoid the area for the duration of the works if they can, and use alternative routes including the city bypass.

“Bus passengers should check bus company websites or contact bus companies for how the roadworks affect routes.”

A local diversion via Bridge of Dee is in place during this time. It will act as a one-way route in the opposite direction.