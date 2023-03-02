Two months of traffic misery as King George VI bridge works loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two months of traffic misery as King George VI bridge works loom

By Cameron Roy
March 2, 2023, 4:52 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 10:01 pm
King George VI bridge works are due to start on March 14 - with motorists urged to find an alternative route. Image: Aberdeen City Council
King George VI bridge works are due to start on March 14 - with motorists urged to find an alternative route. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as upgrades to a busy Aberdeen bridge are carried out.

Work on King George VI bridge is due to start on March 14 and is not expected to finish until early June.

Restrictions will be in place during the £330,000 works, which includes resurfacing and waterproofing the crossing, as well as removing granite setts.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the road, which links Great Southern Road and Duthie Park roundabout.

The work is being split into two phases.

For the first phase, all northbound lanes will be closed, while one lane heading south will remain open.

In the second phase, all southbound lanes will be closed, while one lane heading north will remain open.

The switchover between phases one and two will take place one evening between April 13 and April 27.

The King George the VI bridge from the Great Southern Road side. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Both pavements on the bridge will be always open for pedestrians during the works.

‘Nightmare’ driving in Aberdeen

The main diversion during the roadwork period will be via the Bridge of Dee.

It is expected there could be widespread queues while the works are being carried out – particularly as nearby roadworks at North Esplanade West have already been causing delays as part of the long-running South College Street project.

Many people have already taken to social media to ask why all the work is taking place at the same time, potentially causing multiple bottlenecks in the city.

Liam Hadden wrote: “Can we not just have South College Street and North Esplanade West complete first before starting on other main roads?”

The South College Street roadworks have been causing major disruption for several weeks now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lauren McMillan posted: “Would hate to be a visitor to Aberdeen with no idea where to go when every route is de-toured.”

Laura Bain wrote: “South College Street has been shut for ages. I was a pedestrian two weeks ago wanted to go up to Bridge Street and had to go via Crown Street, now for a disabled person this is unacceptable.

“Causing misery for every car driver.”

Scott Rhind posted: “It will be impossible to drive anywhere in the city if half the roads are closed for roadworks especially near the city centre and Torry.

Gordon Mcgregor wrote: “Will the work on North Esplanade West and South College Street be finished before this adds to the nightmare of travelling through that part of the city?”

Last year, similar works were carried out on the Bridge of Dee which caused long tailbacks – with delays of around 30 minutes reported. 

Works will remove granite from the historic Bridge

The works will involve removing the granite setts from an Aberdeen bridge opened by The Queen Mother in 1941.

In a quaint tradition, after the Lady Provost gifted her a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon, her husband King George VI handed the then-Queen a penny to present in return – a superstition ensuring the friendship wouldn’t be severed.

But now more than 80 years later, Aberdeen City Council is preparing to remove some of the bridge’s historic stonework.

King George VI looks on as his wife officially opens the Aberdeen bridge over the River Dee named after him. Queen Elizabeth performed the ceremony in 1941. Between the Royal couple is Lord Provost Tommy Mitchell. Library picture.
King George VI looks on as his wife officially opens the Aberdeen bridge over the River Dee named after him. Between the Royal couple is Aberdeen Lord Provost Tommy Mitchell.

Due to it being a B-listed crossing, they had to successfully apply for permission to make the changes back in August.

Hundreds of bricks spanning the Dee will be removed to waterproof the bridge deck.

Once it has been completed, the local authority wants to resurface the central reservation with concrete.

The granite setts that could soon be removed forever from the central reservation. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

The planning documents stated that using concrete will “reduce the construction programme, and reduces the construction cost”.

Under the scheme, some setts will be kept to retain some of the bridge’s “character” – being relaid at each end of the crossing. Any extra stones will be kept in council storage.

Council promises works will ‘make a difference’ to people

An Aberdeen City Council said the improvements will “make a difference” for people using the roads in the area.

They have encouraged bus passengers to check bus company websites or contact bus companies about how the roadworks affect routes.

A spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the roadworks and would encourage people to take heed of the works, the dates, and plan their route before starting their journey by using alternative routes.”

Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area





