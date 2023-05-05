‘He struggles with every aspect of life’: Oban parents join forces to fight for inclusion for their kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He struggles with every aspect of life’: Oban parents join forces to fight for inclusion for their kids

Argyll Inclusivity Group is taking steps to become a registered charity.

By Rita Campbell
When he was three, Finley Strang suddenly stopped talking.

It was the start of a nightmare journey for parents James and Riona of Connel, near Oban.

Finley, now six, has preverbal autism.

James said: “It’s a regressive type of autism.

“He struggles with every aspect of day-to-day life. Dressing, what time to get up, brushing his teeth, sorting his hair. We don’t think he can read.

“Autism brings its challenges. There are lots of different aspects. It affects his diet. He has to have certain things, a certain routine.”

Communication is difficult for Finley. He says the odd word and points. His parents can tell how he is feeling by his facial expressions.

The couple also have a daughter, Hope, who is two.

Trying to find a way for children with different abilities to be included

Enjoying everyday community activities that many children and families take for granted is not easy.

James said that while there are activities out there for children with additional support needs (ASN), they aren’t always practical.

He added: “They have every good intention. But delivering certain things, they can’t realistically do it until they have support from people like ourselves and professionals.”

One discovery the Strangs have made is that they aren’t the only ones.

Arlene McLeod and husband Martin have a seven-year-old son Finn, who has Down’s Syndrome and autism. Their daughter Esme is 12.

James, Riona, Finley and Hope Strang on a family day out.

Describing their experience, Arlene said: “Many people are big on inclusion. But inclusion is much more than just telling a group of people that they can come along.

“Support has to be in place. My husband took Finn to an event last summer. Children with additional support needs were welcome, but they had to have a parent with them.

“Straight away they are different. Volunteers didn’t have the skills or the knowledge to include somebody with additional needs in the activity.

“It is all very well to say something is inclusive, but it has to be achievable inclusion.

Is inclusion possible?

“We would like to get to a point where we have a group of people trained to help inclusive activities take place.”

Marion Elkin-Greener and Steven Greener have a similar story.

They have three sons – Cameron, nine, and twins Teddy and Charlie, five.

Charlie has cerebral palsy, but Marion says you would only notice when he wears shorts and his leg braces are visible.

Marion said: “His brothers went to a sports camp. We were told Charlie couldn’t go because of his balance. We would either have to go with him or pay for a carer to be there.

‘He knew he was missing out’

“That’s not very inclusive. These groups should have staff trained to take care of kids with special needs. My son knew his brothers were going and he missed out.

“The truth of the matter is Charlie can run, jump, play sports. He just needs to be monitored because of his balance.”

Now, these parents are making a stand to fight for their kids.

Just two weeks after James shared a post on Facebook, 60 parents have joined Argyll Inclusivity Group (AIG).

They feel that despite the best intentions of kids clubs, businesses and organisations – children in Oban with ASN are still missing out.

Time to take action

Currently in the process of becoming a registered charity and forming a board, they are organising a stall at Oban Charities Day on June 3.

The children are making banners. There will be games, a raffle, prizes and toys for sale.

Already there has been a great amount of support and donations from individuals and local businesses.

It is hoped AIG can act as an advisory body. And organise events and activities to cater for all children.

James said: “The purpose of the group is to make sure children with different abilities can be included in every day society. From education, to sports, anything at all. Just to be included and to have the same rights as their peers.”

Anyone who wants to become involved can make contact with AIG via Facebook. Suggestions for a new name for the group are also welcome. The parents are planning to come up with something a bit more catchy.

