King George VI bridge works extended by around three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King George VI bridge works extended by around three weeks

Aberdeen City Council has announced the works will now not finish until "late June".

By Cameron Roy
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Work at a key gateway into Aberdeen has been delayed by three weeks.

The King George VI bridge work completion date has been extended until “late” June.

Aberdeen City Council say the delay is due to additional concrete repairs being identified as necessary when work got under way.

However, the newly revised date could change again depending on what is found when the team swap work to the southbound lane next month.

The works have been causing lengthy delays around the city since they started on March 14.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the road, which links Great Southern Road and Duthie Park roundabout while the £330,000 works rumble on.

Traffic builds up at Garthdee, following roadworks to the King George VI bridge. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

What is happening on the King George VI bridge works?

The works are currently in the first of two phases.

In the first phase, all northbound lanes are closed, while one lane heading south remains open.

For the second phase, all southbound lanes will be closed, while one lane heading north will remain open.

During both phases, the Bridge of Dee will change to a one-way route in the opposite direction as a diversion. This will use all of the lanes on the bridge and is being done to allow enough width for HGVs to cross the river safely.

The works have been causing tailbacks around the city. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The switchover of traffic restrictions between phases one and two was originally between April 13 and April 27.

But the council has now moved it to between May 5 and May 10.

Both pavements on the King George VI bridge will be always open for pedestrians during the works.

On the first day of the roadworks, drivers faced hour-long queues around the city as motorists complained about the “nightmare”.

Aberdonians react on social media to delay

Now Aberdeen drivers have been making their voices heard on social media after the council’s announcement of the delay.

Kerry Sutherland wrote: “There is barely ever anyone working on the bridge and the chaos it is causing is unreal.”

Craig Collie commented: “Maybe if there were workmen working it would be done quicker – lost count of how many times I have passed during the day and there is not a hi-vis to be seen.”

The Bridge of Dee is acting as a one-way diversion heading north at the moment. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Donna MacCallum posted: “Seen some real road rage due to delays at the bridge… just waiting for an accident to happen due to it.”

Lorraine Philips wrote: “A four-minute drive to work now takes 45 mins to an hour.
Absolute joke and council keep banging on about zero emissions but cause major traffic congestion by poorly thought-out plans.”

Granite will be removed from King George VI bridge

The project includes some delicate work, including removing the historic granite setts.

Due to it being a B-listed crossing, they had to successfully apply for permission to make the changes back in August.

Hundreds of bricks spanning the Dee will be removed to waterproof the bridge deck.

Once it has been completed, the local authority wants to resurface the central reservation with concrete.

Under the scheme, some setts will be kept to retain some of the bridge’s “character” – being relaid at each end of the crossing. Any extra stones will be kept in council storage.

At the time the roadworks were given the green light, Aberdeen City Council said the improvements will “make a difference” for people using the roads in the area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
The Balmoral take-away kiosk would open at a visitor cafe yards form the A-listed castle.
Plans for takeaway beside Balmoral Castle with visits to royal retreat set to soar
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
The new home would be located on the historic Battle of Harlaw battlefield. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
House to be built on ancient battlefield outside Inverurie 'will upset our ancestors' graves'
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
181 Union Street: Then and now. Plans to build flats in the upper floors of the former Gaumont Cinema on Union Street have taken a big stride forward. Image: DC Thomson.
Lights, camera, action! Affordable housing deal struck for flats above former Union Street picture…
Parents are fighting to save Largue School, which is set to be mothballed by Aberdeenshire Council.
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
Union Terrace Gardens was reopened to the public in December. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mum hits out at 'vile' youths who poured beer down slide as daughter plays…
Practice managers say they've been weighing up their options at the clinic, based at Inverurie Health and Care Hub, for some time. Image: NHS Grampian
Frustration as helpline for Inverurie patients left seeking information about GP surgery hand back…

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam at the opening of the life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.
BoJo's famous Covid advisor 'JVT' is a Highland university student
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Rural voices must be heard on flawed Wildlife Management Bill
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness looking to continue progress following first North Caledonian League title
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]