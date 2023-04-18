King George VI bridge works extended by around three weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work at a key gateway into Aberdeen has been delayed by three weeks.

The King George VI bridge work completion date has been extended until “late” June.

Aberdeen City Council say the delay is due to additional concrete repairs being identified as necessary when work got under way.

However, the newly revised date could change again depending on what is found when the team swap work to the southbound lane next month.

The works have been causing lengthy delays around the city since they started on March 14.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the road, which links Great Southern Road and Duthie Park roundabout while the £330,000 works rumble on.

What is happening on the King George VI bridge works?

The works are currently in the first of two phases.

In the first phase, all northbound lanes are closed, while one lane heading south remains open.

For the second phase, all southbound lanes will be closed, while one lane heading north will remain open.

During both phases, the Bridge of Dee will change to a one-way route in the opposite direction as a diversion. This will use all of the lanes on the bridge and is being done to allow enough width for HGVs to cross the river safely.

The switchover of traffic restrictions between phases one and two was originally between April 13 and April 27.

But the council has now moved it to between May 5 and May 10.

Both pavements on the King George VI bridge will be always open for pedestrians during the works.

On the first day of the roadworks, drivers faced hour-long queues around the city as motorists complained about the “nightmare”.

Aberdonians react on social media to delay

Now Aberdeen drivers have been making their voices heard on social media after the council’s announcement of the delay.

Kerry Sutherland wrote: “There is barely ever anyone working on the bridge and the chaos it is causing is unreal.”

Craig Collie commented: “Maybe if there were workmen working it would be done quicker – lost count of how many times I have passed during the day and there is not a hi-vis to be seen.”

Donna MacCallum posted: “Seen some real road rage due to delays at the bridge… just waiting for an accident to happen due to it.”

Lorraine Philips wrote: “A four-minute drive to work now takes 45 mins to an hour.

Absolute joke and council keep banging on about zero emissions but cause major traffic congestion by poorly thought-out plans.”

Granite will be removed from King George VI bridge

The project includes some delicate work, including removing the historic granite setts.

Due to it being a B-listed crossing, they had to successfully apply for permission to make the changes back in August.

Hundreds of bricks spanning the Dee will be removed to waterproof the bridge deck.

Once it has been completed, the local authority wants to resurface the central reservation with concrete.

Under the scheme, some setts will be kept to retain some of the bridge’s “character” – being relaid at each end of the crossing. Any extra stones will be kept in council storage.

At the time the roadworks were given the green light, Aberdeen City Council said the improvements will “make a difference” for people using the roads in the area.