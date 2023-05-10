Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through space

Professor Brian Cox will take audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness on a “dazzling cinematic journey” through far-away galaxies.

The renowned English physicist and author has announced the final dates for its latest arena tour Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

And fans in the north and north-east will also be treated with an unmissable opportunity to delve into the unknown and explore the wonders of the universe.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, arenas will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

This is the second time Prof Cox will take to the stage to tell the story of how we came to be and what we can become following a hugely successful world-wide tour last year.

He has previously held several sell-out live arena tours across the globe, setting a number of Guinness World Records – including for the biggest selling science tour.

When and where is the show going to take place?

Prof Cox will entertain audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of his UK tour, which will run from January to March next year.

He will be hosting one show at Eden Court in Inverness on Tuesday, March 12, followed by another thrilling show at Aberdeen Music Hall on Thursday, March 14.

Eager fans will be able to grab their tickets via Ticketmaster pre-sale from today.

All other tickets will go on general sale on the Horizon tour’s website from 10am on Friday.

Who is Professor Brian Cox?

Prof Cox is an English physicist who teaches particle physics at the University Of Manchester and is The Royal Society Professor for public engagement in science.

Prior to his academic career, he was a keyboard player for the British bands D:Ream and Dare.

As an author, Prof Cox has also sold over a million books worldwide including Black Holes, Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos and Quantum Universe.

He has also written a series of books to accompany his popular television and radio programmes, and has been hailed for boosting the profile of subjects such as astronomy and physics.

Throughout his long-running career, he has earned a host of accolades – including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

What is the tour Horizons about?

Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation and of our music, art, philosophy and science.

Prof Cox describes it as “an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings”.

The show will try to answer questions like “What is the nature of space and time?”, “Why does the Universe exist?”, “How did life begin and what is the significance of life in the cosmos?”.

Prof Cox will also talk about our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.