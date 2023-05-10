Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through space

The renowned English physicist and author has announced the latest dates for its arena tour Horizons - A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

By Denny Andonova
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox will take audiences on a fascinating journey in space. Image: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images.

Professor Brian Cox will take audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness on a “dazzling cinematic journey” through far-away galaxies.

The renowned English physicist and author has announced the final dates for its latest arena tour Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

And fans in the north and north-east will also be treated with an unmissable opportunity to delve into the unknown and explore the wonders of the universe.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, arenas will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Professor Brian Cox is inviting people to join him on a tour of the universe with his new arena show Horizons. Image: P&J Live/Supplied

This is the second time Prof Cox will take to the stage to tell the story of how we came to be and what we can become following a hugely successful world-wide tour last year.

He has previously held several sell-out live arena tours across the globe, setting a number of Guinness World Records – including for the biggest selling science tour.

When and where is the show going to take place?

Prof Cox will entertain audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of his UK tour, which will run from January to March next year.

He will be hosting one show at Eden Court in Inverness on Tuesday, March 12, followed by another thrilling show at Aberdeen Music Hall on Thursday, March 14.

Eager fans will be able to grab their tickets via Ticketmaster pre-sale from today.

All other tickets will go on general sale on the Horizon tour’s website from 10am on Friday.

Who is Professor Brian Cox?

Prof Cox is an English physicist who teaches particle physics at the University Of Manchester and is The Royal Society Professor for public engagement in science.

Prior to his academic career, he was a keyboard player for the British bands D:Ream and Dare.

As an author, Prof Cox has also sold over a million books worldwide including Black Holes, Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos and Quantum Universe.

Professor Brian Cox achieved a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a science tour in 2016. Image: Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images

He has also written a series of books to accompany his popular television and radio programmes, and has been hailed for boosting the profile of subjects such as astronomy and physics.

Throughout his long-running career, he has earned a host of accolades – including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

What is the tour Horizons about?

Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation and of our music, art, philosophy and science.

Prof Cox describes it as “an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings”.

Image: Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images

The show will try to answer questions like “What is the nature of space and time?”, “Why does the Universe exist?”, “How did life begin and what is the significance of life in the cosmos?”.

Prof Cox will also talk about our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

