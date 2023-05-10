Caring Aberdeen nurse who went above and beyond for patient nominated for international award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen nurse has been recognised for her compassion by being one of the first in Scotland nominated for an international award.

Pauline Keith, a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, was “surprised” to learn she had been put forward for a Daisy Award.

She is among the first to be nominated in Scotland after NHS Grampian recently joined the Daisy Foundation – making it the first health board in Scotland to take part.

It celebrates nurses and midwives for the crucial work they do and is recognised across 36 countries.

When lead prosthesis nurse Elaine Breen heard the Daisy Awards were being launched she was keen to share her own family’s story and put Mrs Keith forward.

Mrs Breen’s 60-year-old husband Kenny suffered a perforated gallbladder and sepsis last September and their world was “suddenly changed into a battle for survival”.

‘She just put her arms around me’

While they are grateful to everyone involved in his care, Mrs Keith “truly stood out” to the family.

Mrs Breen said: “Pauline saw beyond the patient with all the challenges, she actually saw what he was to us and we could feel that in the empathy that she showed – she saw the husband, the father, the grandfather, and she really was his advocate.”

The 61-year-old felt safe leaving her husband in HDU (high dependency unit) thanks to Mrs Keith’s dedicated care and empathy. As a nurse herself, the support was much appreciated particularly when her husband was taken to theatre.

She said: “It’s completely different when you’re on the other side – it’s so frightening and you’ve got your knowledge as well which kind of escalates all the emotions and feelings you’ve got.

“You really realise the difference words, empathy and understanding can have on a family. And just to have someone like Pauline there even when Kenny went away to theatre we were told they didn’t know if he was going to actually make it.

“That was when I actually crumbled. When he was being wheeled away she just put her arms around me and it was just that extra special personal touch – she knew what I was feeling and that’s why she deserved to be nominated.”

Mr Breen agreed with his wife and admits that although he can’t remember his time in the ward fully, he really appreciated the care he received and knowing Mrs Keith was supporting his family throughout.

He said: “When you’re the rock, you need to know support is in place because that’s the biggest worry.

“I was really well looked after all the time and if it weren’t for these people I wouldn’t be here.”

Celebrating nurses and midwives who ‘do so much for so many’

Mrs Keith said she was “overwhelmed” by the nomination, and had a “lovely morning” celebrating.

“I’m really happy,” the 60-year-old said. “Just to be nominated is wonderful.

“I look forward to seeing it evolve around NHS Grampian and see what happens next.”

She is encouraging patients and their families to nominate nurses and midwives who have made a difference or supported them through difficult times.

June Brown, executive nurse director for NHS Grampian agreed and explained the Daisy Award is a chance to recognise the positive impact nurses and midwives have.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted that NHS Grampian is the first board in Scotland to take on presenting Daisy Awards to their nurses and midwives.

“I think it’s really important we recognise and value the unique contribution nurses and midwives make to the care of patients and their families.

“We would be delighted if people would nominate a nurse or midwife who has done that for them, and that can be in any setting – in a hospital, community, adult services, children services, anywhere across NHS Grampian.”

Put forward a nomination for a Daisy Award online and find out more here.