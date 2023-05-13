Levelling ‘deteriorating’ Aberdeen multi-storey flats could be cheaper than modernisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levelling ‘deteriorating’ Aberdeen multi-storey flats could be cheaper than modernisation

Estimates to bring eight city centre flat blocks up to 21st century standards outweigh how much it would cost to demolish them and replace the hundreds of homes within.

By Alastair Gossip
The view of Seamount Court from the municipal West North Street multi-storey car park in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The view of Seamount Court from the municipal West North Street multi-storey car park in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Knocking down Aberdeen’s ageing city centre multi-storey flats and finding residents new homes could prove cheaper than doing them up to modern standards.

Replacing the eight high rises could cost up to £378 million over the next 30 years, according to city chiefs.

But improving the existing blocks at Gilcomstoun Land, Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court, Porthill Court, Thistle Court, Greig Court and Hutcheon Court could cost even more.

Modernising the blocks could top £400m – or around £480,000 per flat – over the next three decades.

The immediate future of the blocks is expected to be decided next summer.

Before then, council bosses want to undertake “extensive” consultation with tenants, owners and others with an interest in the listed buildings.

Have you lived in one of the Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys? What do you think should be done with the them long term?

Let us know in the comment section below.

What could happen to the Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys?

Complete demolition is one of five options priced up by Aberdeen City Council, which still owns the vast majority of the properties.

If that went ahead, residents would gradually be moved out and the city would look to buy privately-owned properties in the block.

The historic recognition for the brutalist Aberdeen architecture helped bring north-east native Jon S Baird to the Granite City to film Soviet-era movie Tetris. Seamount Court was used as a location on the film. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The historic recognition for the brutalist Aberdeen architecture helped bring north-east native Jon S Baird to the Granite City to film Soviet-era movie Tetris. Seamount Court was used as a location on the film. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The local authority will weigh up the cost of replacing the number of homes in its high rises, against continued investment in staving off age-related deterioration.

Even if the high rises are left as they are today, the local authority bosses believe each flat would cost them £270,000 to maintain over 30 years.

That option would involve only necessary investment to keep the blocks going and to address a backlog of repairs.

How many people live in each of the Aberdeen city centre multi-storey blocks?

The Press And Journal has calculated costs based on the 839 flats in the city centre blocks, though Aberdeen City Council owns only 633 of those.

But the details of the business case explaining the costs in greater detail, along with in-depth surveys of the towers, have not been shared publicly.

They will be discussed behind closed doors by the city finance committee on Wednesday.

There is a full breakdown of the options being considered further down this page.

‘Deteriorating’ reinforced concrete towers expected to cost public millions by 2055

Engineering consultants Faithful and Gould have advised Marischal College top brass that “significant investment” is needed to even return the blocks to a satisfactory standard.

Roofs have been found in bad condition, while the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems need investment too.

The consultants also noted the reinforced concrete the blocks are built from is “deteriorating”. The external fabric is “in generally poor condition”.

Greig Court was one of three Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys to be spared A-listed status. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Greig Court was one of three Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys to be spared A-listed status. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It’s worst on the five oldest blocks, now around 60 years old.

Reinforced concrete should last between 50 and 100 years. But city pollution and the harsh winds coming off the North Sea can reasonably be expected to shorten that lifespan.

Despite this, those five oldest towers – Gilcomstoun Land, Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court and Porthill Court – were A-listed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Despite incoming increased environmental standards for council homes, the heritage quango ruled the “brutalist”, post-war design of the towers was worth recognition.

Environmental rules only getting tougher while Aberdeen multi-storeys already fail to meet standards

By 2025, some flats on the exposed sides of the high rises won’t meet Scottish energy efficiency standards..

Though there will be exemptions, those council-owned homes rated D or worse for energy efficiency should not be relet, strictly speaking.

Virginia Court residents complained the communal laundry had not worked for two years by the time they raised concerns in The P&J in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Virginia Court residents complained the communal laundry, shared with next door Marischal Court had not worked for two years by the time they raised concerns in The P&J in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Chief corporate landlord officer Stephen Booth has briefed councillors that lesser standards set in 2015 had already proved “impractical to fully meet”.

The blocks are already exempt because of legal disputes, or work not being technically possible or being “disproportionately” pricey.

It is feared the listed status will only increase that cost.

But before the eight tower blocks – later reduced to five on appeal – in Aberdeen were listed, HES deputy head of designations Dawn McDowell told The P&J the buildings would not be “frozen in time”.

“Maybe in 10 years we can decide if the buildings would still need to be listed,” she added.

Councillors will be asked to note the eye-watering cost estimates, and allow council chiefs to begin consulting on the future of the high rises.

A final decision is not expected to be made before next summer.

What is being considered for the Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys?

Option 1: Maintain the current status quo

Cost over 30 years: £270,000 to £350,000 per flat or £227m – £294m overall

  • Backlog repairs.
  • Work as needed as the building ages.

Option 2: Medium investment

Cost over 30 years: £300,000 to £380,000 per flat or £252m – £319m overall

  • Backlog repairs.
  • Work as needed as the building ages.
  • Provision of communal district heating.
  • Work targeting a minimum of energy efficiency rating EPC D for each flat. This might include thermal upgrading of undercrofts and roofs.
  • Improved standards for let homes, upgrading as needed.

Option 3: High investment

Cost over 30 years: £330,000 – £430,000 per flat or £277m – £361m overall

  • Backlog repairs.
  • Work as needed as the building ages.
  • Provision of communal district heating.
  • Work targeting a minimum of energy efficiency rating EPC C for each flat. This might include thermal upgrading of undercrofts and roofs, upgrades to the reinforced concrete infill panels on balconies, and improved wall insulation.
  • Fire safety upgrades.
  • Improved standards for let homes, upgrading as needed.

Option 4: Very high investment 

Cost over 30 years: £380,000 – £480,000 per flat or £319m – £403m overall

  • Backlog repairs.
  • Work as needed as the building ages.
  • Provision of communal district heating.
  • Work targeting a minimum of energy efficiency rating EPC B for each flat. This might include thermal upgrading by cladding the exterior.
  • Fire safety upgrades.
  • Improved standards for let homes, upgrading as needed.
  • Moving residents out of the blocks during work.

Option 5: Demolition and replacement

Cost over 30 years: £420,000 – £450,000 per flat or £352m – £378m overall

  • Only carrying out urgent repairs and investing only when as required.
  • Progressively moving residents out and buying privately-owned properties.
  • Demolition
  • Replacing the homes with new builds, rated EPC A for energy efficiency… the council’s oft-mentioned gold standard

Watch: Fire crews carry out training exercise at Aberdeen multi-storey

