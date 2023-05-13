Profile: Rhona McConnell is singing for joy after achieving her dream of hitting the high notes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Profile: Rhona McConnell is singing for joy after achieving her dream of hitting the high notes

The Stonehaven-based contracts specialist joined forces with Yvie Burnett on Scotland Sings and it has boosted her confidence.

Stonehaven's Rhona McConnell thrived during "Scotland Sings". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

A passion for singing has been in Rhona McConnell’s DNA since she was growing up in the Granite City during the 1990s.

The youngster participated in choirs at primary school and still waxes lyrical about the “wonderful” teachers at St Machar Academy, whose efforts encouraged her to study music at Aberdeen University, where she was a member of the choral society, performed in recitals and concerts and sang every day of her life, even as she prepared for an audition at the RSAMD (now the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow).

Yet, as often happens, these ambitions were interrupted by other things and life got in the way. Rhona now stays in Stonehaven with her husband, Charlie, and two children, Alfie, 10, and Mila, eight, and works for Motive Offshore Group as a contracts specialist – which she admits is “about as far removed from a career in music as you can get”.

However, even as time passed and her busy schedule intensified, her passion never diminished. And her dreams were re-ignited after she noticed that vocal coach, Yvie Burnett, was at the helm of a new BBC TV programme called Scotland Sings.

Rhona McConnell at Aberdeen’s Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When Rhona discovered that the P&J columnist was involved, she immediately relished the chance of learning from her. After all, she could recognise Yvie’s mission of assembling a choir of “secret singers”, featuring people who lacked confidence for a variety of reasons, rather than dealing with individuals who could already perform.

So she recorded Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, sent it off to the Beeb, was quickly told she had been long-listed, and was asked to come up with another song.

She chose Leona Lewis’ version of Run and when she received a Facetime call from Yvie telling her that she loved it, Rhona admits she couldn’t believe it – “I thought she was just calling for a general chat before she made her mind up”.

At which point, the touchpaper was lit on what turned into a magical experience.

It was a wonderful thing to happen

Rhona, a long-term admirer of Yvie’s ebullience and talent, marvelled at how she and musical director, John Logan, managed to pluck a group of 20 people from across Scotland, who had never met before, and transform them into a choir in a few weeks.

She said: “We all came from such different backgrounds and perhaps wouldn’t have naturally come across each other, but we bonded over one common ground – a shared love of music and singing and we have since become really close friends.”

Indeed, the group isn’t finished performing. One suspects they may only have started.

Yvie Burnett features in a new BBC series “Scotland Sings”.

And much of the inspiration for that came from the Scotland Sings choir gaining the opportunity to appear on a major concert platform at the Hydro in Glasgow.

It was, according to Rhona, “surreal”, but it was also exhilarating and exciting and, despite any initial butterflies, she and her colleagues shone in the spotlight.

She added: “It was so well received by the crowd who sang and clapped along, and some of us were spotted and congratulated in the crowd later when we were celebrating.

“I’m so proud of what we all achieved and how far we came in such a short time.”

Rhona McConnell is pursuing a professional singing career. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Since filming finished, Rhona has auditioned for the Sweet Adelines choir – a female barbershop ensemble in Aberdeen – and been invited to join the fold.

She has also kept in touch with Yvie about the possibility of continuing their vocal partnership: an idea which both women are planning to explore once the in-demand coach has finished touring with a certain Lewis Capaldi.

Rhona is thrilled at the possibility of becoming a professional backing singer and is keen to maintain the momentum and build on her newly-found confidence.

Like millions of others, she will watch the Eurovision Song Contest with her kids tonight, not least because “the UK’s entry this year [Mae Muller’s I Wrote a Song] is my daughter’s favourite at the moment.”

But, unlike the majority of other viewers, Rhona herself is aiming to shine on some big stages in the future.

Scotland Sings Episode 1 and 2 is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

 

 

