Profile: Rhona McConnell is singing for joy after achieving her dream of hitting the high notes

A passion for singing has been in Rhona McConnell’s DNA since she was growing up in the Granite City during the 1990s.

The youngster participated in choirs at primary school and still waxes lyrical about the “wonderful” teachers at St Machar Academy, whose efforts encouraged her to study music at Aberdeen University, where she was a member of the choral society, performed in recitals and concerts and sang every day of her life, even as she prepared for an audition at the RSAMD (now the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow).

Yet, as often happens, these ambitions were interrupted by other things and life got in the way. Rhona now stays in Stonehaven with her husband, Charlie, and two children, Alfie, 10, and Mila, eight, and works for Motive Offshore Group as a contracts specialist – which she admits is “about as far removed from a career in music as you can get”.

However, even as time passed and her busy schedule intensified, her passion never diminished. And her dreams were re-ignited after she noticed that vocal coach, Yvie Burnett, was at the helm of a new BBC TV programme called Scotland Sings.

When Rhona discovered that the P&J columnist was involved, she immediately relished the chance of learning from her. After all, she could recognise Yvie’s mission of assembling a choir of “secret singers”, featuring people who lacked confidence for a variety of reasons, rather than dealing with individuals who could already perform.

So she recorded Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, sent it off to the Beeb, was quickly told she had been long-listed, and was asked to come up with another song.

She chose Leona Lewis’ version of Run and when she received a Facetime call from Yvie telling her that she loved it, Rhona admits she couldn’t believe it – “I thought she was just calling for a general chat before she made her mind up”.

At which point, the touchpaper was lit on what turned into a magical experience.

It was a wonderful thing to happen

Rhona, a long-term admirer of Yvie’s ebullience and talent, marvelled at how she and musical director, John Logan, managed to pluck a group of 20 people from across Scotland, who had never met before, and transform them into a choir in a few weeks.

She said: “We all came from such different backgrounds and perhaps wouldn’t have naturally come across each other, but we bonded over one common ground – a shared love of music and singing and we have since become really close friends.”

Indeed, the group isn’t finished performing. One suspects they may only have started.

And much of the inspiration for that came from the Scotland Sings choir gaining the opportunity to appear on a major concert platform at the Hydro in Glasgow.

It was, according to Rhona, “surreal”, but it was also exhilarating and exciting and, despite any initial butterflies, she and her colleagues shone in the spotlight.

She added: “It was so well received by the crowd who sang and clapped along, and some of us were spotted and congratulated in the crowd later when we were celebrating.

“I’m so proud of what we all achieved and how far we came in such a short time.”

Since filming finished, Rhona has auditioned for the Sweet Adelines choir – a female barbershop ensemble in Aberdeen – and been invited to join the fold.

She has also kept in touch with Yvie about the possibility of continuing their vocal partnership: an idea which both women are planning to explore once the in-demand coach has finished touring with a certain Lewis Capaldi.

Rhona is thrilled at the possibility of becoming a professional backing singer and is keen to maintain the momentum and build on her newly-found confidence.

Like millions of others, she will watch the Eurovision Song Contest with her kids tonight, not least because “the UK’s entry this year [Mae Muller’s I Wrote a Song] is my daughter’s favourite at the moment.”

But, unlike the majority of other viewers, Rhona herself is aiming to shine on some big stages in the future.

Scotland Sings Episode 1 and 2 is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.