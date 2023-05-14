Travellers try to barge way into Aberdeen business park and football pitch – but were gone when police arrived

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to an Aberdeen business park this afternoon after Travellers allegedly tried to force their way into the site, however they were no where to be seen when they arrived.

The incident, which involved 15 caravans, happened at about 11.15pm this morning at Gateway Business Park near Wellington Road in the south of Aberdeen.

An eye witness told The P&J that they tried to get into the site, as well as the football pitch where Cove Youth FC play, whilst a match involving children was taking place.

Kelly Wilson said: “After parents locked the gate, the Travellers continued to block the road and proceeded to shout over at the parents for locking it, saying they will come back and get in.”

A bollard was damaged as they attempted to barge their way into the site.

‘No trace of them’

A police spokesman said: “At around 11.15am on Sunday May 14, officers received a report of caravans attempting to access a field in the Wellington Road area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended but there was no trace of them in the area.”