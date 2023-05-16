Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted until end of day Engineers are working to repair a fault in the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven. By Chloe Burrell May 16 2023, 12.59pm Share Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted until end of day Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5734384/trains-between-dundee-and-aberdeen-disrupted-until-end-of-day/ Copy Link 0 comment A train at Montrose station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Rail passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee will face disruption for the rest of the day due to a signalling problem. Engineers are working to fix a fault in the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven. ScotRail said in a tweet: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven disruption is expected until the end of the day. “Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be delayed. Please keep an eye on our app/JourneyCheck for live updates.” National Rail Enquiries says services may also be cancelled. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation