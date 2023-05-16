Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted until end of day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee will face disruption for the rest of the day due to a signalling problem.

Engineers are working to fix a fault in the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven.

ScotRail said in a tweet: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be delayed. Please keep an eye on our app/JourneyCheck for live updates.”

National Rail Enquiries says services may also be cancelled.