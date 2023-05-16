Inverness 57-year-old reported missing from Inverness traced Police confirmed Robert Shepherd from Inverness has been found safe and well. By Lauren Taylor May 16 2023, 1.34pm Share 57-year-old reported missing from Inverness traced Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/5734363/inverness-aultnaskich-missing-man-appeal/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. An Inverness man who was reported missing yesterday has been traced. Officers were appealing for help to trace a 57-year-old, Robert Shepherd, who was last seen on Monday evening in the Aultnaskiach area of Inverness. It has now been confirmed that Mr Shepherd has been found safe and well with police thanking the public for their help.
