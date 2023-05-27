Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Riders take part in centenary Highland Pony trek around Balmoral Estate Riders were treated to amazing views of Balmoral Estate and Castle. A carriage being pulled by a group of horses through Balmoral Estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Emma Grady Share GALLERY: Riders take part in centenary Highland Pony trek around Balmoral Estate Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5777746/highland-pony-balmoral-estate/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Highland ponies and their riders spent the day trekking and trotting around the scenic Balmoral Estate. The Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride took place around the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Over 100 riders gathered for the fundraising ride, organised by the Highland Pony Society and the British Horse Society. Participants were able to choose between three routes, each exploring the historic royal estate. Riders were treated to amazing views of Balmoral Estate and Castle, as well as some of the iconic monuments around the route. Other tracks took riders and their ponies through mossy green woodlands as they edged the Lochnagar Massif with views of the Munro. The final route was brand new and gave people the chance to explore the largest Caledonian forest in Scotland. For 12.5 miles, ponies trekked through 300-year-old pinewood trees and riders were treated with views of the Garbh Allt Falls. Pictures from the Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride All photographs taken by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A trio of riders with Balmoral Castle in the background. Riders ride round Balmoral Estates in Crathie. Horse-riding and smiles. Riders with beautiful scenery of Balmoral Estate and Castle in the background. A rider and horse in matching yellow. Riders exploring some of the royal estate. Riders surrounded by green woodland scenery. Riders trekking alongside the River Dee. Riders smiling for their photo. A rider enjoys a day of riding around Balmoral. Riders surrounded by mossy green woodland. Riders went through pine forests with pine trees as old as 300 years. Jolly riders enjoying the lovely weather and Balmoral Estate. Riders venture through the greenery. Two majestic horses ride through Balmoral Estate. Two riders trotting through the green woodland. Riders enjoy spending time riding through Balmoral. Rider smiles along the route. Riders trot through the green woodland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
