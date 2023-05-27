GALLERY: Riders take part in centenary Highland Pony trek around Balmoral Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Riders take part in centenary Highland Pony trek around Balmoral Estate

By Emma Grady

Highland ponies and their riders spent the day trekking and trotting around the scenic Balmoral Estate.

The Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride took place around the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Over 100 riders gathered for the fundraising ride, organised by the Highland Pony Society and the British Horse Society.

Participants were able to choose between three routes, each exploring the historic royal estate.

Riders were treated to amazing views of Balmoral Estate and Castle, as well as some of the iconic monuments around the route.

Other tracks took riders and their ponies through mossy green woodlands as they edged the Lochnagar Massif with views of the Munro.

The final route was brand new and gave people the chance to explore the largest Caledonian forest in Scotland.

For 12.5 miles, ponies trekked through 300-year-old pinewood trees and riders were treated with views of the Garbh Allt Falls.

Pictures from the Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride

All photographs taken by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A trio of riders with Balmoral Castle in the background.
Riders ride round Balmoral Estates in Crathie.
Horse-riding and smiles.
Riders with beautiful scenery of Balmoral Estate and Castle in the background.
A rider and horse in matching yellow.
Riders exploring some of the royal estate.
Riders surrounded by green woodland scenery.
Riders trekking alongside the River Dee.
Riders smiling for their photo.
A rider enjoys a day of riding around Balmoral.
Riders surrounded by mossy green woodland.
Riders went through pine forests with pine trees as old as 300 years.
Jolly riders enjoying the lovely weather and Balmoral Estate.
Riders venture through the greenery.
Two majestic horses ride through Balmoral Estate.
Two riders trotting through the green woodland.
Riders enjoy spending time riding through Balmoral.
Rider smiles along the route.
Riders trot through the green woodland.

