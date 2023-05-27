GALLERY: Riders take part in centenary Highland Pony trek around Balmoral Estate

Highland ponies and their riders spent the day trekking and trotting around the scenic Balmoral Estate.

The Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride took place around the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Over 100 riders gathered for the fundraising ride, organised by the Highland Pony Society and the British Horse Society.

Participants were able to choose between three routes, each exploring the historic royal estate.

Riders were treated to amazing views of Balmoral Estate and Castle, as well as some of the iconic monuments around the route.

Other tracks took riders and their ponies through mossy green woodlands as they edged the Lochnagar Massif with views of the Munro.

The final route was brand new and gave people the chance to explore the largest Caledonian forest in Scotland.

For 12.5 miles, ponies trekked through 300-year-old pinewood trees and riders were treated with views of the Garbh Allt Falls.

Pictures from the Highland Pony Society Centenary Celebration Ride

All photographs taken by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson