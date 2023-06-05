Two weeks of convoys for resurfacing works on A90 near Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two weeks of convoys for resurfacing works on A90 near Laurencekirk

Overnight road works will be done in two phases on the Aberdeen to Dundee road.

By David Mackay
Google Maps image showing A90 southbound with Marykirk sign at junction in foreground.
The works will be done on the southbound carriageway south of Laurencekirk. Image: Google

Overnight convoys will be run for nearly two weeks on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk due to resurfacing works.

About half a mile of the road south of the Aberdeenshire town between the Marykirk junction and the Drumnagair sawmill will be affected.

Road operator Amey says overnight convoys are needed on the southbound A90 near Laurencekirk to ensure the safety of road workers doing the £300,000 resurfacing.

It means vehicles will be escorted for three nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Sunday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 13.

Works will then be halted before being restarted again from Sunday, June 18 to Thursday, June 22 with the work due to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, June 23.

Southbound access from the A90 to Landends will be restricted during the construction period. A diversion will be in place to the northbound carriageway via the Stracathro junction.

Amey says the roadworks will provide a smoother ride for about 9,700 motorists every day.

