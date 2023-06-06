Aberdeen Mela: All you need to know about return of ‘bigger and better’ festival

Thousands of people are expected to turnout for a celebration of the vibrant cultural diversity in Aberdeen this weekend.

The Aberdeen Mela festival aims to promote greater understanding and awareness of the different cultures in the city.

It will return at its new location at Queens Links on Sunday between 12noon and 7pm.

Entry to the event is free of charge for all ages.

Those in attendance can expect an array of stalls selling street food from around the world, traditional music and dance performances and interactive activities and workshops.

Who will be performing at Aberdeen Mela?

A number of music and dance performers from across the world are lined up to take to the stage at Mela on Sunday.

The main headline acts this year will be Guru Sound and Sona Walia.

Other performers include:

Guarana Street Drummers

Dazzling Dancers

Aberdeen Lezim Group

Colombian Dancers

Citymoves Dance Agency

Baila Venezuela

Pipe Band

AberGaitas Band

Desi Bravehearts

Ukrainian band

Arna Sharma and the Energetic Kids

Shashwati Vinod & Tejaswini Vinod

Movement of Mind

Raag Kaul

Melting Pot Collective

What else will be on offer?

One of the highlights of the 2023 Aberdeen Mela will be a colourful fashion show featuring designs inspired by South Asian culture.

There will also be a range of interactive workshops so visitors can try their hand at traditional art, dance and music.

These will be available alongside fun-filled activities for children and family-friendly entertainment.

Stall traders will be selling an array of traditional food and drink to showcase the best of Asian culture, alongside some European, African and Latino dishes.

Official launch of 2023 Mela

The 2023 event was officially launched outside Marischal College on June 6 giving spectators a taste of what to expect at upcoming event.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron encouraged residents to put the “vibrant and colourful” Aberdeen Mela in their diaries.

Describing the event as “wonderful day”, he said everyone who can should go along to soak up the atmosphere.

Two performers who will take to the stage on Sunday also shared a preview of their dance acts at the launch event.

While the Pulse youth performance group from Citymoves Dance Agency showcased elements of Scottish country dance, Shahwati Vinod shared a classical Indian dance solo.

‘Bigger and better for 2023’

Organiser Ahashan Habib, manager of the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, said: “Last year’s Mela was a great success with around 14,000 people turning out. Westburn Park was fully packed so we’ve had to find a bigger venue.

“We’re hoping Mela will be bigger and better this year. We want to represent all the cultures from around the world that stay in Aberdeen, and we’re inviting all of the city to join and make this event special.”

Mela Aberdeen first launched as One World Day at Union Terrace Gardens in 2014, before moving to Westburn Park in 2017.

Last August, more than 14,000 people attended the event in its first year back after the pandemic.

At the time, organisers said the event had been “put back on the map” and they hoped it would continue to grow in years to come.