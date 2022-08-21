IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 10,000 people headed to the north-east for a day packed full of culture and diversity.

Aberdeen Mela – One World Day 2022 came back with a bang to Westburn Park on Sunday, much to the delight of everyone involved.

Visitors were spoilt for choice with hundreds of performers, stalls, workshops and activities to enjoy.

All the senses were stimulated with new and exciting smells, sights and sounds to explore as the festival had what organisers have called “the best Mela yet”.

Our photographer headed into the heart of the event to capture the true atmosphere of the day.