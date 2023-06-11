One vehicle involved in early morning crash on A90 Ellon to Peterhead road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 road between Peterhead and Ellon is now clear after an earlier accident involving one vehicle near Longhaven.

It happened at about 5.50am on Sunday morning near the turn off to Cruden Bay.

The fire service conformed they got the call at 5.51am and had two pumps in attendance.

The police and ambulance service were also there.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 5.50am on Sunday June 11 to the one vehicle crash on the A90 between Ellon to Peterhead and officers attended to assist.”

The fire service left the scene at 6.54am.