Fundraisers launched to help eight households recover from devastating fire in Nairn

Two fundraisers have been launched to help those people who have lost “everything” in a devastating house fire in Nairn.

Jenny Fountain started the Gofundme appeal last night, and by 9.15am on Saturday it had raised £1,500.

Lindsay Crichton set up a similar page on the JustGiving platform and by 9.30am had raised more than £800.

The fire in private homes on Harbour Road has impacted families in eight properties.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for 13 hours, leaving the scene at 2am in the early hours of Saturday.

Ms Fountain said: “Just setting this up as I know a lot of people would like to help.

“Many people lost their houses memories and belongings today. Nairn truly does rock and I would love to help as much as I can.”

Eight flats are now “uninhabitable” with NHS Highland and Highland Council helping impacted residents.

Donations can be made to the fundraiser here.

50 people have already made a donation to the fund.

‘Truly devastating’

Mikey Bissett commented on the fundraising page to say: “I’ve been there and lost everything in a house fire 36 years ago.”

On a post on social media, on community page Nairn Rocks, people shared support for those who had lost everything.

One man wanted to reach out to those who had lost everything in the fire.

He said: “My suggestion would be that anyone that can give anything drops it off at a location so these families can get through the next few weeks.

” I fully support the just giving but as a town we act. Clothing, toys, anything that will make a difference.

“It’s a horrific circumstance that they have found themselves in.

“We can make a difference today/tomorrow.”

A second fundraiser was also launched on Just Giving,

Lindsay Crichton also plans to raise £5,000 for residents.

She said: “I am setting up this page after a horrific incident happened in my home town today which resulted in eight flats being burnt

“And leaving eight families with absolutely nothing, it’s just total heartbreaking.

“I can’t sit back and do nothing, so I have decided to set this page up to help the families and try and bring some comfort and joy back to them.”

Donating to the fundraiser, Kris Young said: “Just truly heartbreaking to lose your home like this.”

Delnies Wood Stores Ltd added: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s tragedy.”

To donate to the JustGiving page click here.