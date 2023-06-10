Fundraisers launched to help eight households recover from devastating fire in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fundraisers launched to help eight households recover from devastating fire in Nairn

Organisers hope to raise £10,000.

By Louise Glen
Dark grey smoke coming from the Harbour Street building during the peak of the incident.
Fire in Nairn has destroyed eight homes. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Two fundraisers have been launched to help those people who have lost “everything” in a devastating house fire in Nairn.

Jenny Fountain started the Gofundme appeal last night, and by 9.15am on Saturday it had raised £1,500.

Lindsay Crichton set up a similar page on the JustGiving platform and by 9.30am had raised more than £800.

The fire in private homes on Harbour Road has impacted families in eight properties.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for 13 hours, leaving the scene at 2am in the early hours of Saturday.

An alp machine to reach high areas sits alongside homes on Nairn's Harbour Road.
Fire in Nairn. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Ms Fountain said: “Just setting this up as I know a lot of people would like to help.

“Many people lost their houses memories and belongings today. Nairn truly does rock and I would love to help as much as I can.”

Eight flats are now “uninhabitable” with NHS Highland and Highland Council helping impacted residents.

Donations can be made to the fundraiser here. 

50 people have already made a donation to the fund.

‘Truly devastating’

Mikey Bissett commented on the fundraising page to say: “I’ve been there and  lost everything in a house fire 36 years ago.”

On a post on social media, on community page Nairn Rocks, people shared support for those who had lost everything.

One man wanted to reach out to those who had lost everything in the fire.

He said: “My suggestion would be that anyone that can give anything drops it off at a location so these families can get through the next few weeks.

” I fully support the just giving but as a town we act. Clothing, toys, anything that will make a difference.

“It’s a horrific circumstance that they have found themselves in.

“We can make a difference today/tomorrow.”

A second fundraiser was also launched on Just Giving,

Lindsay Crichton also plans to raise £5,000 for residents.

She said: “I am setting up this page after a horrific incident happened in my home town today which resulted in eight flats being burnt

“And leaving eight families with absolutely nothing, it’s just total heartbreaking.

“I can’t sit back and do nothing, so I have decided to set this page up to help the families and try and bring some comfort and joy back to them.”

Donating to the fundraiser, Kris Young said: “Just truly heartbreaking to lose your home like this.”

Delnies Wood Stores Ltd added: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s tragedy.”

To donate to the JustGiving page click here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Fire coming from a forest.
Residents asked to stay indoors as wildfire takes hold in Daviot near Inverness
A black car was seized by police.
Police seize vehicle in Inverness
A picture of missing man Michal Jakuibiak.
Appeal to trace Fort William man missing since Wednesday
A sign saying 'no fires' in front of a camping fire.
Call for Cairngorm camping ban after at least 10 fires set around Loch Morlich…
2
The Maid of Glencoul has been taken out of service. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry was taken out of service briefly - after only one week back…
A crowd cheering on competitors at the Inverness Highland Games.
Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east
The image is quartered and shows three different houses and the Scotland's Home of the Year judges
Skye and Fort William are the stars as Scotland's Home of The Year comes…
Inverness Justice Centre
Motorcyclist and passenger thrown onto opposite carriageway of A9
A photo of Barra Lifeboat.
Coastguard launch rescue for injured climber on island cliff face near Barra
Members of the team taking part in a training night ahead of the Mount Marathon in August. Image: Mount / DCT Media.
Mount cafe owners organise marathon for mental health charity, while Deeside church donates generator…