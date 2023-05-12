Crime & Courts Woman cleared of plotting to chop off finger of ex-husband’s new wife Deborah Donald was acquitted of one charge but did admit trying to pressure a witness into retracting a police statement By David McPhee May 12 2023, 5.00pm Share Woman cleared of plotting to chop off finger of ex-husband’s new wife Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5724214/woman-cleared-of-plotting-to-chop-off-finger-of-ex-husbands-new-wife/ Copy Link Deborah Donald, also known as Leiper or Paton, was acquitted of conspiracy but did admit attempting to pervert the course of justice. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]