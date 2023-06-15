Richard Hastings believes Canadian talent is becoming increasingly attractive to European clubs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Hastings expects the recent success of Canadian football to create a clearer pathway for players to make the move to Europe.

Canada reached the World Cup finals last year, for the first time since their only previous qualification in 1986.

Although they ended the group stage without a point, John Herdman’s side emerged with plaudits for their showings in difficult fixtures against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Defender Hastings, who played for both Caley Thistle and Ross County, was part of a successful Canadian team which won the Gold Cup in 2000.

The then 22-year-old played a crucial role in the triumph, netting a golden goal winner against Mexico in the quarter-finals and going on to claim the rookie of the tournament award.

County proactive in Canadian market

Hastings’ former club County have made moves into the Canadian market in recent years.

The Staggies signed brothers Victor Loturi, from Cavalry FC, and William Akio, from Valour FC, last summer.

Midfielder Loturi is in Canada’s 23-man squad for the Concacaf Nations League finals following an impressive first season at Victoria Park.

Loturi could win his debut cap in today’s semi-final match against Panama.

The Staggies also have Ben Paton on their books, although he is currently sidelined with a long term cruciate ligament injury. His brother, Harry Paton, spent four years in Dingwall before joining Motherwell earlier this year.

Hastings, who won 59 caps for his country, hopes Canadian players will increasingly be on the radar of Scottish clubs.

He said: “I was back at the end of March to receive the Canadian soccer hall of fame award. I was speaking to the manager of the national team and telling him how being here in Scotland and seeing people’s reaction to Canada’s performance, for me opened the doors for future Canadian players coming to Europe.

“In the past when you have asked people if they will take a look at a player and tell them he’s from Canada, it’s not a country that’s renowned for producing footballers.

🇨🇦 Congratulations to Victor Loturi who has been called up to the Canadian National Team for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final matches. pic.twitter.com/yHx0T2fXuh — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 7, 2023

“It’s not the main sport, but I think by having Canada appear at the World Cup and put on a really good performance as well, I would say clubs in Europe will be far more inviting and welcoming to having a look at players from Canada because of that.

“I think they have opened the doors to be taken more seriously. He didn’t think about that angle, but that’s what those guys have done for the future generations of Canadian players.”

Canada have another World Cup on horizon

Having ended a 36-year wait to compete at a World Cup, Canada are already guaranteed qualification for the next finals in 2026.

They are among three co-hosts of the tournament, along with United States and Mexico.

Hastings believes the incentive of having another crack at a World Cup will keep the feel-good factor intact throughout the nation.

The former Inverurie Loco Works manager added: “Having been in World Cup qualifying campaigns myself, I know how difficult it is.

“For Canada to qualify in their own right was great, rather than having to wait until 2026 when they will be co-hosts. Not even to just qualify, but to finish above Mexico and USA who are always the two strongest sides.

“They put on a good showing at the World Cup. I know they didn’t pick up any points but I think they surprised a few people with the talent that is coming through.”