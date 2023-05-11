Crime & Courts Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told Deborah Donald has denied planning a break-in with two people to steal a number of watches, chop off the woman's finger and steal her wedding ring. By David McPhee May 11 2023, 5.47pm Share Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5720197/deborah-donald-leiper-plotted-to-chop-off-finger-of-rich-ex-husbands-new-wife-trial-told/ Copy Link Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]