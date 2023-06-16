Major plans to improve Fraserburgh Beach given £100,000 boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ambitious masterplan to transform Fraserburgh Beach into a visitor mecca has received a huge cash boost.

Under freshly approved plans, a local windfarm will plough £100,000 into the regeneration effort.

The seafront has become increasingly popular for fans of watersports in recent years.

But Aberdeenshire Council believes it could have huge potential to stimulate the Broch’s local economy – and are looking at ways to enhance the “natural asset”.

Who is providing the Fraserburgh beach masterplan funds?

The funds were provided by energy firm Ocean Winds UK, who run the Moray East windfarm 22 miles off the coast.

The large grant came following talks between council officers and Ocean Winds chiefs, who are keen to “sponsor” the Fraserburgh Beach Vision and Masterplan.

The initiative, which began last autumn, is aimed at “protecting and enhancing the unique and special environment” of the area.

A report before the Banff and Buchan area committee on Tuesday recommended that councillors vote to accept the “commercial sponsorship” and place the funds in a protected ringfenced budget.

Council officers: offer unusual, but ‘very welcome indeed’

In addition to the initial £100,000, Ocean Winds have committed to providing future funds to council ventures in the area.

The council’s area manager Angela Keith told elected members that the offer was rather unexpected.

She said: “It’s a relevant proposal and one that can be considered, but not one that is frequently used.

“So, it was quite new and a consideration for the council – but very welcome indeed to the Banff and Buchan area.”

What did councillors have to say?

Banff and Buchan area councillors unanimously approved the investment, with many expressing excitement over the possibility of future support.

Chairwoman of the committee Doreen Mair said: “It is a very welcome community benefit from our newest industry…

“This first offer will be very welcome and help towards realising some of our aspirations for the beach masterplan.”

Recently deposed Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater also weighed in.

He said: “I think it’s really good as far as commercial sponsorship and to a very valued project, because let’s face it, Fraserburgh beach is the best in the north-east.”

Finally, Fraserburgh Councillor Anne Bell also shared her gratitude, telling councillors: “I think it’s great and fantastic for the whole area.”

Aberdeenshire Council has yet to specify what specific aspects of the beach masterplan will be funded by the new investment.

The study will be complete in August.