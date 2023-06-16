Major plans to improve Fraserburgh Beach given £100,000 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major plans to improve Fraserburgh Beach given £100,000 boost

The cash is coming from an offshore wind farm.

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
The Fraserburgh beach masterplan seeks to turn the sands into more of a visitor attraction.
The Fraserburgh beach masterplan seeks to turn the sands into more of a visitor attraction.

An ambitious masterplan to transform Fraserburgh Beach into a visitor mecca has received a huge cash boost.

Under freshly approved plans, a local windfarm will plough £100,000 into the regeneration effort.

The seafront has become increasingly popular for fans of watersports in recent years.

But Aberdeenshire Council believes it could have huge potential to stimulate the Broch’s local economy – and are looking at ways to enhance the “natural asset”.

Who is providing the Fraserburgh beach masterplan funds?

The funds were provided by energy firm Ocean Winds UK, who run the Moray East windfarm 22 miles off the coast.

Moray East wind farm at sea.
Moray E A turbine at Moray East, operated by Oceans Winds UK Ltd.

The large grant came following talks between council officers and Ocean Winds chiefs, who are keen to “sponsor” the Fraserburgh Beach Vision and Masterplan. 

The initiative, which began last autumn, is aimed at “protecting and enhancing the unique and special environment” of the area.

Fraserburgh Beach
A new partnership has been announced to renovate Fraserburgh Beach.

A report before the Banff and Buchan area committee on Tuesday recommended that councillors vote to accept the “commercial sponsorship” and place the funds in a protected ringfenced budget.

Council officers: offer unusual, but ‘very welcome indeed’

In addition to the initial £100,000, Ocean Winds have committed to providing future funds to council ventures in the area.

The council’s area manager Angela Keith told elected members that the offer was rather unexpected.

 

She said: “It’s a relevant proposal and one that can be considered, but not one that is frequently used.

“So, it was quite new and a consideration for the council – but very welcome indeed to the Banff and Buchan area.”

What did councillors have to say? 

Banff and Buchan area councillors unanimously approved the investment, with many expressing excitement over the possibility of future support.

Doreen Mair
Longtime Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair after being re-elected to the council in 2017.

Chairwoman of the committee Doreen Mair said: “It is a very welcome community benefit from our newest industry…

“This first offer will be very welcome and help towards realising some of our aspirations for the beach masterplan.”

Recently deposed Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater also weighed in.

Mark Findlater standing outside Woodhill House
Former Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater stands outside Woodhill House.

He said: “I think it’s really good as far as commercial sponsorship and to a very valued project, because let’s face it, Fraserburgh beach is the best in the north-east.”

What do YOU think is the best beach in the region? Let us know in our comments section below

Finally, Fraserburgh Councillor Anne Bell also shared her gratitude, telling councillors: “I think it’s great and fantastic for the whole area.”

Aberdeenshire Council has yet to specify what specific aspects of the beach masterplan will be funded by the new investment.

The study will be complete in August.

Fraserburgh pupils looking forward to ‘making new friends’ in multi-million-pound schools merger

