‘Mark wanted the job for years… But he wasn’t up to it’: Insiders say power shift at Aberdeenshire Council comes as ‘relief’

Tory insiders say the decision to oust Mark Findlater as leader of Aberdeenshire Council will bring “harmony” to the group after months of unrest.

The Troup councillor, who is still in the post until a formal meeting takes place, was replaced by Gillian Owen at the helm of the Conservative group following a vote at the group’s AGM on Saturday.

Murmurs of discontent have dogged his time at the top.

Five months on from the election, there were indications that all wasn’t well in the Conservative-led administration group as they had failed to produce a business plan.

One insider went on to brand Mr Findlater as a “village fool” and claimed he was “all over the place”.

Member claims Mark Findlater was ‘just not good enough’

But following the AGM, one member, who wished to remain anonymous, said Gillian’s appointment would bring “a lot more harmony” to the group.

The whistleblower said: “It’s fair to say there have been some problems over the last year, and the last six months particularly.

“We had to make a change, but it’s purely a business decision.

“It’s a relief that Gillian is in place, she’s a safe and professional pair of hands.”

They added: “I know Mark wanted to be group leader for a number of years but he was just not good enough and hasn’t worked out.”

The insider went on to slam the group’s budget setting exercise as a “disaster” and said it “delayed everything”.

They also hit out at the six-month delay in approving the local authority’s five-year business plan adding: “I don’t know why it took so long”.

While the vote number wasn’t revealed, the group member believes the outcome would have been “fairly unanimous”.

‘Business as usual’ at Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile, new Conservative group leader councillor Gillian Owen said she was “delighted” to get the backing of her fellow group members.

She also described the AGM vote as a “great bit of democracy”, while hinting at the unrest by revealing she had been “asked” to stand.

Ms Owen explained: “I put my name forward because my colleagues asked me to and, obviously Mark put his name forward.

“On this occasion, unlike last year, I won and he didn’t.

“I was elated on Saturday, but having come into work this morning I’ve realised just what a big challenge it is.”

However, Ms Owen has stressed it is “business as usual” for Aberdeenshire Council.

She will focus on delivering the budget, and the new transformation programme that is being created.

It is anticipated that she will be named as the local authority’s new leader, but the matter will be discussed at a meeting of full council next month.

Were new councillors to blame?

Ms Owen shot down reports of unrest in the Conservative group.

But she suggested any uproar could have come from new councillors who “didn’t know exactly what they’re taking on”.

She added: “People don’t necessarily get that the wheels of local government turn very slowly.

“If you get elected, you think you can change everything straight away and obviously, you can’t.”

Mark praised for efforts to find £66 million budget savings

The Ellon and District councillor also paid tribute to outgoing leader Mark Findlater.

She said: “Last year was incredibly hard with many challenges and the budget was trying to find £66 million worth of savings.

“Mark has worked hard to try and achieve that.”

Mr Findlater has not responded to repeated requests for comment.