Mum’s dismay as Aberdeen party bus fails to show for school prom

A VIP vehicle hire business in Aberdeen which left people out of pocket due to last minute cancellations, says it is “working to rectify everything”.

Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire, which also offers luxury limousines, let down several customers at the weekend after failing to fulfil bookings.

Its Facebook page was briefly down leaving many customers unable to get in contact to request a refund.

Hire horror

One customer who booked the party bus paid £300 to take primary school children to their prom.

It was due to turn up on Friday, but was cancelled with less than two hours to go.

The mum said: “I booked the party bus in October and I have been in contact a few times over the last couple of weeks regarding a pick up time. I was assured it was all fine.

“On Friday I received a message 90 minutes before he was due to collect the 16 boys to say that the bus had broken down.

“The owner said he would try to get a replacement but I kept asking and he would say ‘nothing yet’.

“It was extremely upsetting. The boys had this planned for months were all incredibly excited and we had to tell them it wasn’t happening.”

Another customer who booked the bus for her sister’s birthday was let down on Saturday after paying a £100 deposit.

She said: “We were devastated. They should’ve just said they couldn’t manage.”

Expecting a no show

Meanwhile Claire Darcy has booked a limousine and two party buses to take children to their prom in July and now isn’t sure it will show up.

She said she has been struggling to get in contact with the business or its owners.

She said: “I saw all of the posts on Facebook yesterday saying that some other schools had been let down.

“I have no idea if our buses are even coming, but it doesn’t look like it.

“We’re so frustrated. We have 35 kids and no transport to the prom.”

Riverbank Primary School in Aberdeen had also booked a limousine for their prom this Saturday.

Emma Harrow, whose son attends the school, said: “After the £100 deposit was paid, we messaged to try and confirm pick up times and they stopped replying.

“One of the owners told us he’d stepped away from the business and was no longer involved.

“All of the money had come from fundraising by the kids and parents and we’re worried we’ve lost all the money for it.

“We’re just so disappointed and want our money back.”

Aberdeen VIP party bus hire response

Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire claims to be Aberdeen’s “number one limousine and party bus hire company” with four vehicles available on its website.

In response to a press enquiry, the firm said it is “working to rectify everything and make good with all involved”.

Its Facebook page returned along with a message addressing the situation.

The statement read: “We apologise for the weekend, our bus broke down as we arrived at a pick up.

“We are working to get all of this rectified and will be in touch with relevant bookings to refund their money.

“We are also working to get vehicles back on the road and continue with all bookings we have.”