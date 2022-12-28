Aberdeen to host European Pipe Band Championships next summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen has been announced as the host for next year’s European Pipe Band Championships.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association confirmed the event will take place in the city’s Duthie Park on June 24.

Last month, it was announced that next year’s Piping Inverness – which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships – would be cancelled due to being “no longer financially viable”.

Previously hosted in Forres, the Highland capital first held the competition in 2019 and hosted crowds of around 17,500 people at the city’s Bught Park, with over 4,000 competitors taking part this year.

Chance to make Aberdeen ‘city of music’

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, Martin Greig, said: “Bringing the Euro Pipe Band Championships to Aberdeen is a major win for the city. I am really delighted with this success. The musical celebration will give great enjoyment to so many and will be an excellent opportunity for family entertainment.

“I am keen for this event to have longer lasting significance, for example, by encouraging more young people to learning the pipe and perhaps city schools to have a pipe band.

“The championship should become an opportunity to develop talent for the long-term, helping us to make Aberdeen a city of music.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Aberdeen City Council and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association in securing the European Pipe Band Championships for Duthie Park, Aberdeen, in 2023.

“This is one of the largest piping events in the world and will attract bands from near and far. The championships will bring many thousands to our city and we are delighted to work with our partners in realising all the opportunities that an event of this scale can bring, both in the short and longer-term.”