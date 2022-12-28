Aberdeen to host European Pipe Band Championships next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to host European Pipe Band Championships next summer

By Chris Cromar
December 28, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 4:17 pm
Duthie Park will be packed with pipers for the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Duthie Park will be packed with pipers for the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen has been announced as the host for next year’s European Pipe Band Championships.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association confirmed the event will take place in the city’s Duthie Park on June 24.

Last month, it was announced that next year’s Piping Inverness – which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships – would be cancelled due to being “no longer financially viable”.

Previously hosted in Forres, the Highland capital first held the competition in 2019 and hosted crowds of around 17,500 people at the city’s Bught Park, with over 4,000 competitors taking part this year.

Laps of Duthie Park in Aberdeen are a good way for beginners to get used to running. Picture by Paul Glendell
Duthie Park will host next year’s European Pipe Band Championships. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Chance to make Aberdeen ‘city of music’

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, Martin Greig, said: “Bringing the Euro Pipe Band Championships to Aberdeen is a major win for the city. I am really delighted with this success. The musical celebration will give great enjoyment to so many and will be an excellent opportunity for family entertainment.

“I am keen for this event to have longer lasting significance, for example, by encouraging more young people to learning the pipe and perhaps city schools to have a pipe band.

“The championship should become an opportunity to develop talent for the long-term, helping us to make Aberdeen a city of music.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said the championships will bring “many thousands” of people to the Granite City. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Aberdeen City Council and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association in securing the European Pipe Band Championships for Duthie Park, Aberdeen, in 2023.

“This is one of the largest piping events in the world and will attract bands from near and far. The championships will bring many thousands to our city and we are delighted to work with our partners in realising all the opportunities that an event of this scale can bring, both in the short and longer-term.”

