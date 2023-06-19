Forward Austin Samuels nets new deal at Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Austin Samuels has signed a new contract with Championship club Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old’s decision to remain with the Highland side is a boost for the recent Scottish Cup finalists as manager Billy Dodds aims to retain as much of his squad as possible.

The news comes as the club continues to discuss terms with main forward Billy Mckay, who is just one goal off the club record tally of 101 held by Dennis Wyness.

Mckay’s existing contract includes an additional year option in the player’s favour, this triggered by his appearances in 2022/23.

📝✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce that Austin Samuels has signed a new deal with the club. 👉 https://t.co/xIoEYZNF69 pic.twitter.com/kbjMoZHvt4 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 19, 2023

Injuries hampered Samuels last term

Samuels was on loan from Wolves at Aberdeen from August 2021 until January 2022 before making the move to Inverness, and since then he has made 44 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, including in both legs of the 2021/22 play-off quarter-final against Partick Thistle.

Last season was interrupted by injury, but he was finding his feet and scored in the 1-1 league draw against Dundee.

Dodds’ sole signing so far this summer is right-back Jake Davidson, who comes in from Championship rivals Queen’s Park.

However, defenders Wallace Duffy and Danny Devine, and midfielders Lewis Hyde and Aaron Doran, have all signed new deals.

Academy graduates Ethan Cairns, Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson have also signed fresh contracts at the Caledonian Stadium.

Two ICT stars headed to top-flight

At the weekend, Inverness lost midfielder Scott Allardice to Premiership neighbours Ross County, and he joins defender Robbie Deas in moving to the top-flight, with the centre half having switched to Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Ben Woods, and forwards Shane Sutherland and Steven Boyd, have left the Inverness club this month.

ICT finished sixth in the Championship last term and will kick off their competitive season against League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup next month.