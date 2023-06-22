Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J Live for Dreamworld tour

Iconic duo, Pet Shop Boys stepped out of Suburbia and into P&J Live to deliver the show of dreams to Aberdeen fans last night.

It’s a sin that the 80s synth-pop legends haven’t performed in the Granite City for over 30 years, but they more than made up for lost time with an absolutely astounding come-back which showcased their greatest hits in inimitable Pet Shop Boys style, much to the sheer delight of an electric audience.

Cruising from hit to classic hit, including favourites such as West End Girls, It’s a Sin, and New York City Boy, all accompanied by a dazzling futuristic light show, this was a show that is guaranteed to always be on the minds of the clearly adoring fans for years to come.

Let’s just hope it’s not another 30 years!

Take a look at our pictures to see if your can spot yourself or anyone you know having a fantastic time at P&J Live last night, and don’t forget to read our full review of the Pet Shop Boys concert here.

Best pictures of Pet Shop Boys at P&J Live in Aberdeen