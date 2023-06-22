Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their chic summer outfits

From pretty dresses and jazzy jumpsuits to gorgeous summer sandals and trendy trainers, this week’s fashion fix is kaleidoscope of style.

Jenna Bissette, 36, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work for the Council.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from French Connection but I bought it from Vinted (an online shop selling pre-loved clothes and accessories). My shirt is from Monki but I also got it on Vinted while my shorts and top are both from Primark. My sandals are from Birkenstock and my sunglasses are from Prada.

How would you describe your style?

I wear what I want, I don’t put too much thought into it. We live in a society where people tend to panic about what to wear but for me it’s just a case of if I like it, I’ll wear it.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, it’s amazing. Most of the stuff I buy on there is brand new. For instance the shirt I’m wearing is worth about £50 but I got it for £15.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Lauren who owns Mount, the cafe in Upperkirkgate, is my style inspiration. She always looks amazing.

Victoria Delmonte, 39, originally from Uruguay but now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Zara, my shoes are from Mutma, a shop in Uruguay but they also have a website.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and I also like to shop online at Anthropologie.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Instagram is great and I also find a lot of inspiration from Uruguay.

Jamie MacKenzie, 25, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a radiographer in the oil and gas industry.

What are you wearing?

My top is a hand me down from my sister’s boyfriend who got it while he was out in the Bahamas working on Pitbull’s yacht (American rapper). My trousers are Adidas from JD Sports. my trainers are from New Balance and my watch is a Casio.

How would you describe your style?

I would say fairly plain, I don’t wear bright patterns. I also prefer cuffed sleeves and fitted clothes rather than the baggy look. If I’m going out for dinner I’ll go for a shirt and jeans.

Where do you like to shop?

I like M&S as I like to be able to try clothes on before I buy them. I also shop online.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I just look around and see what people are wearing.

Lucy Heaton, 38, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a Geologist

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Next, my bag was a gift from my mum from Katie Cardew, my sunglasses are Ray-Ban Wayfarers and my trainers are old Reebok ones.

How would you describe your style?

I would casual/smart for work and at home I can usually be found in T-shirts, shorts and leggings from Lululemon. I also like adding pops of neon colours to my outfits and for my feet I love Birkenstocks

Where do you like to shop?

I love COS, it’s one of my favourite brands. Their clothes are a bit more structured and require some ironing though so I’ve not been wearing this brand lately since having my baby Innes, who is 20-months old. I also love Lululemon, their leggings do cost a bit more but they’re worth it as they last for years. I also like Patagonia as their clothes are good quality. H&M is also great.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

In the street. I used to live in London and I was always hugely inspired by what I would see other people wearing.

Syrus Ghaly, 24, from Aberdeenshire

What do you do for a living?

I work for my family’s business.

What are you wearing?

My T-shirt is from Only & Sons, my cargo trousers are from Bershka and my trainers are from Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I like to do a bit of everything when it comes to fashion but right now it’s street wear.

Where do you like to shop?

Mainly online, that’s where I do most of my shopping.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Pinterest is great as you can select what style you like and pin your favourite looks.

Rachel Winton, 33, from Oldmeldrum

What do you do for a living?

I’m a make-up artist at Luxe Hair and Beauty in Turriff.

What are you wearing?

My sunglasses are Reclaimed Vintage from ASOS and my jumpsuit is from Willow Lane, a lovely shop in Turriff. My sandals are from Topshop and my bag is from Michael Kors.

How would you describe your style?

I’m quite plain, I’m comfiest in trousers or a jumpsuit.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Zara and ASOS.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Instagram as there’s always loads of posts about what new clothes are in the shops.