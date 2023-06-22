Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies

When they returned to Scotland to live in Glass in 2011, Alison formed See Thru Productions which put on performances at Glass community hall

By Chris Ferguson
Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer and director Alison Sellar.

Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama director Alison Sellar has died aged 66.

She had been a charge nurse at Peterhead Cottage Hospital before being appointed district midwife based in Alford, where her husband, John, was the village police officer.

He went on to became area inspector for Deeside and Alison worked as district midwife in the area.

The couple went on to spend 14 years living in France through John’s work with the United Nations in Geneva and it was there Alison discovered an aptitude for drama production and directing.

When they returned to Scotland to live in Glass in 2011, Alison formed See Thru Productions which put on performances at Glass community hall.

Alison Sellar, far right, during preparations for a production at Huntly Castle.

Her last production was Pantomonium last autumn which she directed from her wheelchair and with failing speech due to Multiple System Atrophy from which she suffered.

Alison was born in Aberdeen in 1957 to Alan and Helen Watt. Her father was an advocate with Gray and Kellas solicitors and also performed the role of part-time town clerk in Ballater.

She had two brothers; Nigel, a solicitor who became a professional golf referee, and Graham, a professor of community medicine in Glasgow, who was made a CBE.

Education and training

Alison was educated at St Margaret’s School for Girls then qualified as a registered general nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She went on to do management training with Grampian Health Board before her appointment to Peterhead Cottage Hospital. She then did her district nurse and a midwife qualifications.

She had known her future husband, John, from school days and the couple married at Kirkton of Skene Church in 1979 and went on to have two of a family; Caroline and Michael.

They began married life in Peterhead before the move to Alford in the mid 1980s, followed by the move to Banchory.

Overseas

In 1997, John was asked by the Government to join a UN office in Geneva tasked with combatting the trade in endangered animals, plants and fish.

The appointment was meant to last a couple of years but he remained in post for 14 years, travelling to 66 countries as part of his work.

Alison and John lived across the border in France where the couple’s children became involved in a drama group.

Drama

John, who was made an OBE for his work, said: “Someone in the group asked the children to ask their parents to sew costumes and Alison was very skilled at that. This led her to making costumes with Geneva Amateur Operatic Society and then she expanded into production and then direction.

“Her highest profile production was a performance of Chess which had a budget of 84,000 Swiss francs.

“When we returned to Scotland, she continued producing and directing in Glass; a wide range of light-hearted productions and variety shows.”

Alison’s funeral will take place at Moray crematorium, Buckie, on Thursday June 29 at 1.30pm and there will be an opportunity to donate to the MSA Trust.

