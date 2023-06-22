Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies

Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama director Alison Sellar has died aged 66.

She had been a charge nurse at Peterhead Cottage Hospital before being appointed district midwife based in Alford, where her husband, John, was the village police officer.

He went on to became area inspector for Deeside and Alison worked as district midwife in the area.

The couple went on to spend 14 years living in France through John’s work with the United Nations in Geneva and it was there Alison discovered an aptitude for drama production and directing.

When they returned to Scotland to live in Glass in 2011, Alison formed See Thru Productions which put on performances at Glass community hall.

Her last production was Pantomonium last autumn which she directed from her wheelchair and with failing speech due to Multiple System Atrophy from which she suffered.

Alison was born in Aberdeen in 1957 to Alan and Helen Watt. Her father was an advocate with Gray and Kellas solicitors and also performed the role of part-time town clerk in Ballater.

She had two brothers; Nigel, a solicitor who became a professional golf referee, and Graham, a professor of community medicine in Glasgow, who was made a CBE.

Education and training

Alison was educated at St Margaret’s School for Girls then qualified as a registered general nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She went on to do management training with Grampian Health Board before her appointment to Peterhead Cottage Hospital. She then did her district nurse and a midwife qualifications.

She had known her future husband, John, from school days and the couple married at Kirkton of Skene Church in 1979 and went on to have two of a family; Caroline and Michael.

They began married life in Peterhead before the move to Alford in the mid 1980s, followed by the move to Banchory.

Overseas

In 1997, John was asked by the Government to join a UN office in Geneva tasked with combatting the trade in endangered animals, plants and fish.

The appointment was meant to last a couple of years but he remained in post for 14 years, travelling to 66 countries as part of his work.

Alison and John lived across the border in France where the couple’s children became involved in a drama group.

Drama

John, who was made an OBE for his work, said: “Someone in the group asked the children to ask their parents to sew costumes and Alison was very skilled at that. This led her to making costumes with Geneva Amateur Operatic Society and then she expanded into production and then direction.

“Her highest profile production was a performance of Chess which had a budget of 84,000 Swiss francs.

“When we returned to Scotland, she continued producing and directing in Glass; a wide range of light-hearted productions and variety shows.”

Alison’s funeral will take place at Moray crematorium, Buckie, on Thursday June 29 at 1.30pm and there will be an opportunity to donate to the MSA Trust.