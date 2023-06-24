Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash

A police dog has helped track down a runaway drink driver following a crash near Torphins.

PD Kane and his handler tracked the 40-year-old man through woodland for an hour before he was taken into custody.

The driver had earlier collided with another car on the B993 at Torphins and fled the scene on foot.

The 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences then taken to hospital.

One woman was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.35pm on Friday, June 23, police were called to the B993 at Torphins, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment. A search of the area was carried out and a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

“He was also taken to hospital for treatment and further inquiries are ongoing.”

PD Kane joined the force in early 2020 after graduating from his police dog training.