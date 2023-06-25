Graveyard locked up at nights to drive louts out of Aberdeen city centre

A graveyard is being locked up at 4pm in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling Aberdeen city centre.

The St Nicholas kirkyard has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

It was previously always closed in the evening.

But it’s understood that despairing council workers eventually gave up even venturing in to lock up in recent years.

Now, following a crunch summit about the fate of Union Street last year, a mothballed city centre safety taskforce has been reassembled.

One of their first acts has been to secure the historic cemetery again, believing it may make the Granite Mile a more pleasant place to visit.

Central stretch of Granite Mile has been trouble hotspot for years

That section of Union Street, across from the McDonald’s restaurant, has been a hotbed of trouble for years.

In 2019, police took the drastic step of creating a “dispersal zone” around the area.

It came after a series of high-profile incidents involving unruly youths, including an attempted murder on Union Terrace.

The initiative was declared a success, with the number of recorded antisocial behaviour incidents more than halving during the months it was enforced.

The following year the pandemic struck, and the streets were deserted.

But since lockdown ended, problems have been creeping up again.

Police chiefs last year said youths from as far away as Tayside were using the Scottish Government’s free bus scheme to cause mayhem in Aberdeen.

In December, the nativity scene had to be moved from its traditional home in the kirkyard after being daubed with racist graffiti.

And earlier this year, mobs of youths were recorded fighting in the nearby Union Terrace Gardens.

Mental health boss speaks of ‘several incidents’

During a recent meeting about Union Street at Aberdeen Music Hall, the problem of anti-social behaviour was again raised.

Graeme Kinghorn, whose Mental Health Aberdeen charity is based on the street, claimed it was a “significant issue”.

He continued: “There have been various incidents over the last three years.”

Mr Kinghorn suggested that it should be one of the taskforce’s main areas of concern.

Local businessman Allan Henderson, who is on the Our Union Street board and runs city centre bars and restaurants, explained that some action had already been taken…

‘We’re already seeing small positives’

Mr Henderson said the Aberdeen city centre safety group, which had fallen by the wayside during the pandemic, was revived following the Union Street summit in November.

The group is made up of Aberdeen Inspired, the council, senior police figures and business leaders.

“We have now started meeting again, and we’re already seeing small positives,” Mr Henderson said.

“We are locking down the graveyard at night, as it has been causing trouble for retailers.

“I agree about the negative effect anti-social behaviour has on city centre businesses.”

Despite the growing concerns, Aberdeen this summer retained its Purple Flag status – recognising it as a safe city.

Could St Nicholas graveyard become a tourist attraction?

Meanwhile, Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller suggested the St Nicholas graveyard could become a visitor draw in its own right.

He is exploring the possibility of recruiting schoolchildren to “bring it to life as a tourist attraction”.

Mr Keiller hopes efforts could be made to “tell the stories” of the many local luminaries resting in the city centre spot.

Locking up the St Nicholas graveyard at night has caused some problems in the past…

In 2019, an Argentinian tourist was left trapped inside when the gates were slammed shut while she was still taking photographs.