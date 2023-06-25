Graveyard locked up at nights to drive louts out of Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graveyard locked up at nights to drive louts out of Aberdeen city centre

The St Nicholas kirkyard had become a hotspot for troublemaking.

By Ben Hendry
The St Nicholas graveyard is now being locked at nights.
The St Nicholas graveyard is now being locked at nights. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A graveyard is being locked up at 4pm in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling Aberdeen city centre.

The St Nicholas kirkyard has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

It was previously always closed in the evening.

But it’s understood that despairing council workers eventually gave up even venturing in to lock up in recent years.

Now, following a crunch summit about the fate of Union Street last year, a mothballed city centre safety taskforce has been reassembled.

One of their first acts has been to secure the historic cemetery again, believing it may make the Granite Mile a more pleasant place to visit.

The St Nicholas graveyard is often the scene of anti-social behaviour. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The cemetery gates are now being locked. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Central stretch of Granite Mile has been trouble hotspot for years

That section of Union Street, across from the McDonald’s restaurant, has been a hotbed of trouble for years.

In 2019, police took the drastic step of creating a “dispersal zone” around the area.

It came after a series of high-profile incidents involving unruly youths, including an attempted murder on Union Terrace.

The P&J revealed the planned ban on youth gangs in Aberdeen city centre on the front page, on May 10 2019.
The P&J revealed the planned ban on youth gangs in Aberdeen city centre on the front page, on May 10 2019.

The initiative was declared a success, with the number of recorded antisocial behaviour incidents more than halving during the months it was enforced.

The following year the pandemic struck, and the streets were deserted.

But since lockdown ended, problems have been creeping up again.

There was a decline in incidents, with few people taking to the streets during Covid. Image: DC Thomson

Police chiefs last year said youths from as far away as Tayside were using the Scottish Government’s free bus scheme to cause mayhem in Aberdeen.

In December, the nativity scene had to be moved from its traditional home in the kirkyard after being daubed with racist graffiti.

Vandals graffitied the nativity scene in St Nicholas Kirkyard. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And earlier this year, mobs of youths were recorded fighting in the nearby Union Terrace Gardens.

Mental health boss speaks of ‘several incidents’

During a recent meeting about Union Street at Aberdeen Music Hall, the problem of anti-social behaviour was again raised.

Graeme Kinghorn, whose Mental Health Aberdeen charity is based on the street, claimed it was a “significant issue”.

Graeme Kinghorn on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He continued: “There have been various incidents over the last three years.”

Mr Kinghorn suggested that it should be one of the taskforce’s main areas of concern.

Local businessman Allan Henderson, who is on the Our Union Street board and runs city centre bars and restaurants, explained that some action had already been taken…

The St Nicholas graveyard on a quiet summer night. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘We’re already seeing small positives’

Mr Henderson said the Aberdeen city centre safety group, which had fallen by the wayside during the pandemic, was revived following the Union Street summit in November.

The group is made up of Aberdeen Inspired, the council, senior police figures and business leaders.

Aberdeen Inspired chairman Allan Henderson at the recent Music Hall event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We have now started meeting again, and we’re already seeing small positives,” Mr Henderson said.

“We are locking down the graveyard at night, as it has been causing trouble for retailers.

“I agree about the negative effect anti-social behaviour has on city centre businesses.”

Anyone looking to gather in the graveyard will now have to find somewhere else to go. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Despite the growing concerns, Aberdeen this summer retained its Purple Flag status – recognising it as a safe city.

What do you think should be done to tackle anti-social behaviour? Let us know in our comments section below

Could St Nicholas graveyard become a tourist attraction?

Meanwhile, Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller suggested the St Nicholas graveyard could become a visitor draw in its own right.

He is exploring the possibility of recruiting schoolchildren to “bring it to life as a tourist attraction”.

Mr Keiller hopes efforts could be made to “tell the stories” of the many local luminaries resting in the city centre spot.

The cemetery is home to figures such as famed Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Locking up the St Nicholas graveyard at night has caused some problems in the past…

In 2019, an Argentinian tourist was left trapped inside when the gates were slammed shut while she was still taking photographs.

The future of Aberdeen

