Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise

The identity of the man who died is not yet known.

By Cameron Roy and Lauren Taylor
Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A woman is expected to appear in court today following the death of a man in an Aberdeen high rise.

Officers were called to Marishcal Court at around 1.20am yesterday morning, where a man was pronounced dead.

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of the man and is due to appear in court today.

The identity of the man is not yet known.

Police were stationed at the high rise throughout the evening, and remain there today.

Police could be seen outside the city centre high rise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Officers can be seen working on the first floor of the multi-storey.

A corridor that was previously completely closed has now been mainly reopened to members of the public.

In the morning after the incident, some residents reported not being allowed to leave their homes during the night.

Police ask local business for CCTV footage

Dominic Macgillivray was working a late shift at the Station Hotel on the night of the incident.

He slept through the night and only became aware an incident had taken place after seeing “police all over the place” the following morning.

Another resident of the block, Akvile Miezanskiene, runs the upholstery business Cosy House Studio which is located opposite Marischal Court. On Monday, she said police came to her business and asked for her CCTV footage.

Alessandra Puglisi, 24, moved into the block seven months ago with her flatmate. She came to Aberdeen to study at the university and is now working in hospitality.

“I didn’t hear a thing that night”, she said.

“To be honest there is not a lot of noise. I don’t really see a lot of people when I go in and out.

“As far as I have been told around half of the building is empty.”

Police to submit report to procurator fiscal

A police spokeswoman said: “A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Marischal Court, Aberdeen on Monday, June 26.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 27. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

“The man is still to be formally identified and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Press and Journal

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042838 Story by Ellie Milne Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training at Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Pictured is the training session Tuesday 9th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm
Jack Whitehall will be coming to Aberdeen in October. Image: Andrew Cooper.
Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. NZTC Picture shows; NZTC chairman Peter Mather. -. Supplied by NZTC Date; Unknown
Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre
Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,000 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump