Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise

A woman is expected to appear in court today following the death of a man in an Aberdeen high rise.

Officers were called to Marishcal Court at around 1.20am yesterday morning, where a man was pronounced dead.

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of the man and is due to appear in court today.

The identity of the man is not yet known.

Police were stationed at the high rise throughout the evening, and remain there today.

Officers can be seen working on the first floor of the multi-storey.

A corridor that was previously completely closed has now been mainly reopened to members of the public.

In the morning after the incident, some residents reported not being allowed to leave their homes during the night.

Police ask local business for CCTV footage

Dominic Macgillivray was working a late shift at the Station Hotel on the night of the incident.

He slept through the night and only became aware an incident had taken place after seeing “police all over the place” the following morning.

Another resident of the block, Akvile Miezanskiene, runs the upholstery business Cosy House Studio which is located opposite Marischal Court. On Monday, she said police came to her business and asked for her CCTV footage.

Alessandra Puglisi, 24, moved into the block seven months ago with her flatmate. She came to Aberdeen to study at the university and is now working in hospitality.

“I didn’t hear a thing that night”, she said.

“To be honest there is not a lot of noise. I don’t really see a lot of people when I go in and out.

“As far as I have been told around half of the building is empty.”

Police to submit report to procurator fiscal

A police spokeswoman said: “A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Marischal Court, Aberdeen on Monday, June 26.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 27. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

“The man is still to be formally identified and inquiries are ongoing.”