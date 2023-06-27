Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal

With injury woes now over, the determined front-man secures a fresh contract with the Dingwall side.

By Paul Chalk
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until at least 2025. Image: Ross County FC
Forward Alex Samuel has scored a new contract at Premiership club Ross County.

The 27-year-old Welshman was an important figure for the Staggies as they secured their place in the top-flight via the pulsating promotion play-off final win against Partick Thistle.

Although he scored just once, in a vital 2-0 home win against Livingston in May, his energy and creativity caused opponents problems.

The former Swansea City youth player, who was on loan at Morton in 2015-16, persuaded Mackay not to send him elsewhere for a stint, as he wanted to fight for game-time in Dingwall.

Strong end to season for striker

He suffered a cruciate ligament injury in training last February, leading to him spending almost a year on the recovery trail.

He joined County two years ago from Wycombe Wanderers and had made just six appearances overall before injury struck.

However, that heart-to-heart chat with the manager led to him playing 13 times, with five starts coming within their crucial period where they battled back from the brink to stay up.

Alex Samuel following Ross County’s win over Livingston in which he scored last season. Image: SNS

‘Energetic’ displays impress Mackay

A club statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the deal was done.

It said: “Ross County are delighted to announce that Alex Samuel has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

“The 27-year old forward joined us in August 2021 from Wycombe. He suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for a large period of his time at the club, but Alex returned from this and impressed in the second half of last season with his energetic performances, coupled with his strength proving a real handful for defenders. Congratulations Alex.”

Samuel will compete for front-line spots with main forward Jordan White, Simon Murray and Jordy Hiwula.

County have added returning defender Josh Reid from Coventry and midfielders Scott Allardice from Inverness and Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle this month and more new faces are expected to check in over the coming fortnight.

