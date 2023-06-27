Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal

Forward Alex Samuel has scored a new contract at Premiership club Ross County.

The 27-year-old Welshman was an important figure for the Staggies as they secured their place in the top-flight via the pulsating promotion play-off final win against Partick Thistle.

Although he scored just once, in a vital 2-0 home win against Livingston in May, his energy and creativity caused opponents problems.

The former Swansea City youth player, who was on loan at Morton in 2015-16, persuaded Mackay not to send him elsewhere for a stint, as he wanted to fight for game-time in Dingwall.

Strong end to season for striker

He suffered a cruciate ligament injury in training last February, leading to him spending almost a year on the recovery trail.

He joined County two years ago from Wycombe Wanderers and had made just six appearances overall before injury struck.

However, that heart-to-heart chat with the manager led to him playing 13 times, with five starts coming within their crucial period where they battled back from the brink to stay up.

‘Energetic’ displays impress Mackay

A club statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the deal was done.

It said: “Ross County are delighted to announce that Alex Samuel has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

“The 27-year old forward joined us in August 2021 from Wycombe. He suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for a large period of his time at the club, but Alex returned from this and impressed in the second half of last season with his energetic performances, coupled with his strength proving a real handful for defenders. Congratulations Alex.”

Samuel will compete for front-line spots with main forward Jordan White, Simon Murray and Jordy Hiwula.

County have added returning defender Josh Reid from Coventry and midfielders Scott Allardice from Inverness and Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle this month and more new faces are expected to check in over the coming fortnight.