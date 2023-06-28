Beach boom as Aberdam chips, pizza, cake and Asian street food vans given go-ahead at seafront

Several new street food trucks will soon be adding to the buzz at Aberdeen Beach.

The council today paved the way for six new traders to occupy spots along the Esplanade, adding to an already-popular scene there.

It came after the people of Aberdeen made their thoughts clear – saying they’re all for an increased number of options by the shore.

So who are the new arrivals soon to be tantalising the tastebuds of visitors to the seafront?

Aberdam to sell famous Dutch Fries from new coastal berth

Aberdam unleashed its smash burgers and moreish fries on the city about two years ago.

The independent business has proven a huge hit in the trendy Shiprow Village – itself a burgeoning street food scene.

Bosses soon cashed in on the success with a food van, which has been touring Aberdeenshire in recent months.

Aberdam has now been given permission to operate its mobile unit from a spot along the Esplanade.

Sweet Toots Cakery coming to Aberdeen beach

Danielle Smith launched her Sweet Toots Cakery in Newburgh eight years ago, selling a range of sumptuous snacks.

In 2020, she left her job in oil and gas to pursue her passion as a full-time career.

Addressing today’s licensing committee meeting, she said she sells “homemade cupcakes, brownies, blondies, cookie pies, stuffed cookies… All the good stuff.”

Danielle converted a horsebox to sell her wares, painted it bright pink, and has been taking it around various north-east events for the past few years.

Speaking after securing permission to sell her sweet treats from the beach, the self-taught sensation praised the “local foodies” who rallied behind the traders.

Pavilion Cafe to park new pizza van at Aberdeen Beach

It appears to have been a case of “if you can’t beat them, join them” for Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson.

Mr Dawson previously told us that the number of food trucks at the beach was getting “out of control”.

But today he had his application to sell pizza from a modified Mercedes Benz Sprinter van near Fittie approved.

Cook bringing taste of homeland to seaside

Pavel Plasek tells us that chimmy cakes are “sold on every corner in Prague”.

And now the cook will bring them to Aberdeen Beach, with permission to sell the Eastern European staple from a food truck.

Pavel, from the nearby Czech Republic, explained that the delicacy is something that is “running through his veins”.

He can’t wait to get started, telling us he may start selling the freshly baked pastries there as soon as this weekend.

Career change as crepe van is approved

Sarah Wyatt is basing a big life change around the crepe van she’s now been permitted to operate along the Esplanade.

Sarah will be giving up her job to run the Native Crepe Hut venture as her full-time career.

She told us how she moved to Aberdeen last year to work as a swimming instructor, and began learning how to surf just yards away from the beach’s foodie haven.

Mum and daughter to sell Korean cuisine at beach

Mum and daughter Susan and Martha Rennie have been given the all-clear to open up their Moshi Moshi food van at the seafront.

It will sell Asian street food favourites like Korean chicken and Japanese dumplings.

They’ve already been touring Aberdeenshire in their van.

Danielle, Sarah, Pavel and Susan all attended the meeting in person to state their cases.

The delighted group left the chamber beaming as they exchanged hugs and Instagram links, promising to keep in touch.

Decision followed row over food trucks at Aberdeen Beach

Back in March, councillors hit the pause button on applications for more food trucks down at the Fittie end of the beach.

Hearing concerns about litter and overcrowding, they thought it best to gauge public feeling before paving the way for more to open up.

At the licensing meeting today, flabbergasted licensing chiefs revealed it attracted the “most responses they have ever received”…

What did the survey say?

The public were consulted on the matter over a month this spring.

People were asked the simple question: “Do you think there is an issue with the number of street traders at the beach front?”

In total, 4,336 answered.

More than 3,800 of them (almost 89%) said they had no issue with the number of trucks at the beach.

In contrast, just 493 said “yes”, which was more than 11%.

Beyond that, 1,960 people said there should be “no restrictions” on trade at the seaside. That’s 45.2%.

But 862 said there should be a restriction on the number of pitches.

As long as they are confined to the Fittie end of the beach, 968 argued that there should be no restriction on numbers.

Finally, 74 people (1.71% of those who took part) said there should be no street trading at the beach.

At the same licensing meeting, plans for tours showcasing Aberdeen’s spooky past were also approved.