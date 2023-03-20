How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid ‘proliferation’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid ‘proliferation’ warning

By Andy Morton
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 5:56 pm
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City council has poured cold water on plans to add more vendors to the booming beach food truck scene.

The local authority deferred five new applications for food truck licences at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach, citing concerns about overcrowding and litter.

Applicants say they are now thousands of pounds out of pocket because of the decision, which one branded as baffling.

A public consultation now will be held to determine the food trucks’ fate. However council members voiced fears over the licences, which could increase the number of vendors on the beach to 26.

One councilor warned about a “proliferation” of food trucks if left unchecked. Another said both Fittie residents and beach-front restaurants had “growing concerns”.

Food trucks at Fittie have flourished in the past few years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The council’s decision was a surprise to those applying for the licences, some of whom have already bought mobile catering vans for designated beach-front pitches.

The vendors say the decision risks stifling the beach’s nascent food truck scene that in the past three years has attracted a diverse range of eating options.

The flourishing food truck culture is most evident at the south, or Fittie, end of the beach where beach goers can enjoy everything from vegan fish and chips and barista-pulled coffee to plant-based cinnamon buns.

‘I cannot go anywhere’

The deferred applicants now face a period of uncertainty.

Danielle Smith owns Sweet Toots Cakery and had planned to expand the Newburgh bake shop she runs from home to the beach in time for summer.

“I’m truly baffled by it,” Danielle Smith says of the council’s decision last week.

Danielle Smith runs Sweet Toots Cakery from her Newburgh home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She fears that the £7,000 she spent on the move – including buying a catering trailer – will go to waste.

“My hands are tied,” says Danielle, who sat in the council meeting “in shock”. “I cannot go anywhere with my trailer.”

Martha Rennie has also been left high and dry.

The Bucksburn Academy home economics teacher hatched plans with her mum Susan to open an Asian street food truck on the beach called Moshi Moshi.

The £8,000 catering van Martha bought was all set to move into a spot just next to to Cairn Coffee at the Fittie end of the beach.

Martha Rennie was hoping to open the Moshi Moshi food truck before the summer. Image: Martha Rennie

She will now hit the Aberdeenshire farmers market circuit to try and claw back her investment.

“It is very frustrating,” the 26-year-old says.

“The fixed location [at the beach] would have been the ideal thing. And I don’t know where else in Aberdeen would be suitable.

“Down at the beach just seems like the perfect spot for a little street food market.”

Food truck numbers could rise to 26

Five licence applications were deferred at the council meeting, including one from local burger and loaded fries specialist Aberdam.

Among those calling for the public consultation was Councillor Dell Henrickson, who represents the harbour area of Aberdeen that includes Fittie.

He warned that if all licenses were granted the number of vendors on the beach would rise to 26.

Burger kings Aberdam are one of the five licence applicants. Image: Aberdam

“I hope the consultation will consider the residents in Fittie, who I know that this is a growing concern for them over the last two years, and the traders that have fixed premises” councillor Henrickson said.

Councillor Marie Boulton was first to raise questions over the new licences.

“There is a concern you can get a proliferation of these types of things,” she said. “There is also a wider concern over traffic, litter that type of thing.

“It could have a real detrimental impact if we don’t look at it more strategically.”

It was not immediately clear when the consultation will be held. The council was approached for comment.

The risk of neglecting the Fittie food scene

Until the public consultation runs its course, both Danielle and Martha are left ruing an opportunity to get set up in time for the beach’s busy summer season.

“It’s disappointing because we were going to lose quite a lot of trade,” Martha says.

City councillors raised concerns over litter on the beach. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

As for concerns about overcrowding, Danielle says: “There’s room for everybody. I think everyone needs to realise that.”

And she has a warning for the council.

“If you go down to the Fittie end of the beach, it is the Millennials that are setting up there,” she says. “This is the next generation that is going to be running Aberdeen food. It is our voices that need to be heard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie
Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Celest Horner and Stuart Horner from Elgin Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023
CR0041617. Karla Sinclair. Owner Sally recently purchase a coffee trailer. Pictured is Sally Adam at her trailer. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 15/03/23
Team at Sally's cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer - which will be…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take part in National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented