A90 at St Fergus closed in both directions due to two-vehicle crash

The A90 has been closed in both directions at St Fergus near Peterhead due to a two-vehicle crash, with emergency services at the scene.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm this afternoon and is shut between the north junction at Scotstown Beach and Rora, as well as the south junction towards Inverugie and Rora.

Two fire appliances are at the incident, with one each from Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Vehicles are currently being diverted via Rora, which the police have said may not be suitable for HGVs.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.15pm on Wednesday June 28, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 south of St Fergus. Emergency services are on the scene and the road is currently closed.”