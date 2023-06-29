Review: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Review: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre

Sonja Rasmussen reviews Oklahoma!, performed by the Phoenix Youth Theatre at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
By sonjarasmussen

In this, the 80th anniversary year of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic show, the cast of Phoenix Youth brings Oklahoma! to the stage with all the musicality and talent we’ve come to expect from this young company.

From the opening bars of Oh What a Beautiful Morning!, we knew the evening was in good hands, with Matthew Cranfield bringing real star quality to the central role of cowboy Curly, singing through the score with ease and making Surrey With The Fringe On The Top and People Will Say We’re In Love as fresh as the day they were written.

The classic show is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Image credit: Callum Stuart

As his feisty love interest, Laurey, Nicole Stuart proves just why she’s heading to theatre school in London after the summer, her beautiful soprano voice providing the perfect sound for this old Broadway classic, completely captivating the audience with her songs Many A New Day and Out Of My Dreams.

Oklahoma! in Aberdeen is a show that has it all

Oklahoma! is a show that has it all – great score, great characters and a whole lot of humour, and while Curly and Laurey handle the love story in style, Aunt Eller, Ado Annie, Will Parker and Ali Hakim serve up lots of humour.

As the girl who ‘cain’t say no’, Anya Tullock is hilarious, while Adam Huckle and Finlay Gray, as Will and Ali, enjoy laughs aplenty as they vie for her attention. Jess McWilliam excels as Aunt Eller, becoming the voice of reason and with a comic one-liner or put-down for every occasion.

There’s also a dark side to Oklahoma!, with Jud Fry, a brooding predator, lying in wait for Laurey in his dingy woodshed. Gregor Watson takes on this role with a maturity beyond his years, proving a scary presence as this damaged character.

The show has darker aspects as well. Image credit: Callum Stuart

As always with Phoenix Youth, there is a large chorus of youngsters to get their time in the spotlight, and with two casts sharing the performances between them, they fill the stage in song and dance in the huge and energetic numbers Farmer and the Cowman and, of course, Oklahoma! itself.

With a production as fresh and youthful as this one, Oklahoma really is OK – for another 80 years at least.

Catch it while you can at Aberdeen Arts Centre at 7.30pm nightly until Saturday.

