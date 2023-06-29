King Charles wants to buy rusty old gates from Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles wants to buy rusty old gates from Union Terrace Gardens

Two gates from UTG could be sold to the King's Birkhall estate in Royal Deeside.

By Alastair Gossip
King Charles III's Birkhall estate is eyeing up a set of corroded gates from Union Terrace Gardens. Image: PA/Aberdeen City Council
The King wants to buy rusty old gates from Union Terrace Gardens for £500.

Managers at Birkhall, the monarch’s Royal Deeside estate near Balmoral Castle, are on the hunt for surplus ironmongery.

And they approached Aberdeen City Council to see if they had any going spare.

Now two cast iron gates, no longer needed in the new-look UTG, have been offered to them.

The estate is said to be interested in using them in King Charles III’s gardens.

‘Potential sensitivity’ around sale of UTG gates spooks city officials

But Town House officials are worried about the “potential sensitivity” around selling anything from the beloved city centre park.

So despite the meagre £500 price tag, they are asking councillors to approve the deal.

Top brass can usually sign off on the sales of council property valued at up to £10,000.

Should the deal be done, the environmentally-friendly King – or his estate workers – will have arrange pick up of the green, rusted gates for themselves.

King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, presented service medals at Birkhall in 2012. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Whoever collects them will have their work cut out, as chief planning officer David Dunne describes them as “too heavy to lift manually”.

In a report to councillors, he writes: “Given the current condition of the gates (e.g. some broken balusters and corrosion) they will need to be repaired before reuse.”

Officials have scoured the internet to come up with the valuation, looking at “similar gates in similar condition for a similar price”.

Where were the King’s new gates before?

The gates were not put back in place after UTG’s £30 million revamp as their original spot was relandscaped.

Turf being laid in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson
They were stacked up in a council yard for potential reuse at a later date.

But now Mr Dunne is stumped about what else to do with them.

“It is considered unlikely the Council will find a new use for the gates proposed for sale so their sale for reuse is the best course of action to see the gates be brought back into use,” he added.

In recent days, work has begun to finally turf the UTG lawn.

West end wine bar SugarBird has also been revealed as the final tenant to take up one of the new pavilions on the edge of the park.

The gates are thought to have been at the bottom of the stairs near their new home at the Burns pavilion.

Could these gates, pictured in Union Terrace Gardens in 2017, soon find a new home on the King's Royal Deeside estate? Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Money raised from their sale will be donated to the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

Birkhall remains King Charles’ Scottish residence, which he inherited while the Duke of Rothesay.

The monarch is thought to be looking at the possibility of turning the famous Balmoral Castle into a museum.

Citywide fury led to The P&J going on a granite hunt in 2021, when masonry went missing from Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
City officials could well be right to be wary of the “sensitivity” surrounding UTG merchandise.

In 2021, Aberdonians were in uproar after historically-protected granite went astray during the multi-million-pound refurb.

