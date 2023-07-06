Aberdeen charity Somebody Cares cleared of any wrongdoing after probe into financial irregularities

An Aberdeen charity has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a probe into financial irregularities that began nearly four years ago.

In October 2019, a probe was launched into Somebody Cares, which provides food parcels, clothing and household goods for people in need.

It also provides services for those trapped in addiction, victims of cuckooing, domestic violence and mounting debt.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) said it was conducting an “ongoing inquiry” after several former employees of the charity had raised concerns about how it had been spending its funds.

However, the charity watchdog said they are now “satisfied” its trustees “are acting with appropriate care and due diligence”, although some recommendations have been made.

Most of the investigation focused on “specific matters relating to governance and management”, with bosses from the watchdog meeting with the charity’s trustees on a regular basis.

Somebody Cares‘ chairman Brian Taylor always denied any wrongdoing by him or any senior officials.

Set up by Mr Taylor’s wife Jenny in 2002 after being inspired by the charity of the same name in the United States, it has seven bases across Aberdeen, including a “megastore” in the Hazlehead area of the city.

It opened its new headquarters in Altens last September, with the offices including client showrooms – which allows people to furnish their home and get clothes for free – counselling suites and a pamper room.

‘We are satisfied’

An OSCR spokesman said: “In order to assess the situation, and to ensure that the charity trustees were aware of and were fulfilling their general duties, we conducted background inquiries and made contact with the trustees. This included the trustees submitting a significant amount of information to OSCR. We also met with the charity trustees.

“Following this contact, we are satisfied the charity trustees are acting with appropriate care and due diligence. We have made some recommendations to support the charity going forward and will be looking for updates regarding the implementation of these recommendations.”

Somebody Cares has been approached for comment.