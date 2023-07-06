John O’Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

John O’Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent

The business price has increased from £1.25 million to £1.4 million in a year.

By Kelly Wilson
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries

John O’Groats Ferries remains for sale with the owners now seeking a higher asking price.

The ferry company had originally been up for sale for £1.25 million after hitting the market last year.

However, new selling agent Christie & Co has now valued the business at £1.4m.

It has been owned by members of the same family for more than half a century.

The business is now run jointly by Deborah Fermor, her brother Ivor Thomas and Deborah’s husband Fred.

But they now feel the time is right to try new things.

‘Reluctant sale’

Fred said: “We’ve enjoyed running things here at John O’Groats Ferries for many years and could happily keep going on, but having now passed the 60-year marker, we feel it’s a good time to try something new.

“We’ll be taking life a bit easier and travelling more but in some ways it’s a reluctant sale.

“I say this because it’s been a very enjoyable way to earn a living. We’ve had a lot of laughs throughout the years.”

John O’Groats Ferries is still up for sale. Image: John O’Groat Ferries Limited

The company, which operates five months of the year, runs the passenger ferry between John O’Groats and a private pier in Burwick on South Ronaldsay.

As well as the twice-daily passenger service to the island in the summer season, linking with a bus to Kirkwall, the ferry runs wildlife cruises around the north of Scotland.

Potential for growth for John O’Groats Ferries

But Fred believes there is room for a new owner to think about expansion.

He said: “There’s is undoubtedly scope for a new owner to expand the business in many ways.

“We have concentrated on the core product – running a good ferry service and giving visitors wonderful memories.

“However, we’ve not even broken the surface of providing ancillary services, catering souvenirs and the like. There are opportunities aplenty there.

“There’s also further scope to increase the range of tours offered. A new owner could easily increase turnover there too.

“As a five month per year trading business, there is massive scope to increase turnover by extending the operating season.

“The most important opportunity though for a new owner would be the chance to run a business with a great work life balance and good team, in a wonderful part of the world.”

‘Strong income stream’

Commenting on the current asking price Christie & Co associate director retail Mark Lavery said: “We have appraised the business to go to market at £1.4 million.

John O’Groat Ferries is a “robust business” for a prospective buyer.

“That’s based on everything we’ve been given by the vendor.”

He added: “The opportunity gives any prospective buyer a ready built, robust business with a reliable, strong, income stream from day one.

“It would suit an operator who would relish a true ‘lifestyle change’ business with high profit margins.”

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Sign on a brick wall that says "Somebody Cares Scotland". Bushes, trees and a building is in the background.
Aberdeen charity Somebody Cares cleared of any wrongdoing after probe into financial irregularities