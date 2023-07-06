Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months

The National Trust for Scotland hopes Mar'verick's travels will inspire more people to visit Aberdeenshire.

By Ellie Milne
White-tailed eagle
Mar'verick the white-tailed eagle was born at the Mar Lodge Estate. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

The National Trust for Scotland hopes the travels of a rare white-tailed eagle will encourage more people to visit its sites across Aberdeenshire.

Mar’verick, named after the Top Gun fighter pilot, was born at the Mar Lodge Estate and has since travelled to 20 Trust locations.

Tracking data provided by RSPB Scotland shows the eagle has travelled from the Aberdeenshire estate, up across the north of Scotland and all the way down to the Isle of Arran between January and April.

Until 2020, white-tailed eagles had not bred successfully in Deeside which makes his nesting at Mar Lodge even more special.

Mar’verick’s adventure has inspired the charity to encourage the public “to spread their own wings” this summer and retrace his journey in Scotland.

The Trust is hosting 90 events at its north-east location this summer, including a wildlife trail weekend at Haddo House on August 4-5 and a history re-enactment weekend at Castle Fraser on August 19-20.

The map shows Mar’verick’s travels between January and April 2023. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

‘Trust’s number one adventurer’

Ian Hawkins, regional director for the north-east, said: “The summer months are upon us and it is fantastic to see so many supporters, visitors and members enjoying our places.

“It is our charity’s privilege to share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage with everyone, and we are very grateful to all of our supporters who make this possible.

“By being part of the National Trust for Scotland, and visiting our places, you are helping protect, share and enjoy the outdoor spaces and incredible historic buildings where memories are made.

“Over the coming months, we have some exciting projects coming to fruition which will give our supporters even more experiences to share this summer.

“Mar’verick has proven himself to be the Trust’s number one adventurer, visiting over 20 places since the beginning of this year.

“With a place for every interest, age and passion, we can’t wait to see people rise to Mar’verick’s challenge and see how many Trust places they can visit over the coming months.

“Through the careful conservation work the Trust is doing across Scotland to restore natural habitats and create the right environments for wildlife to flourish, the charity’s places are home to a wide range of thriving wildlife and continue to welcome new species, such as hen harriers and white-tailed eagles.”

