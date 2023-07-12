Bloody Marys offer cocktail of music and mayhem at The Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bloody Marys offer cocktail of music and mayhem at The Lemon Tree

Iconic Aberdeen band is ready to 'knock it out of the park' with fun Granite City gig.

By Scott Begbie
The Bloody Marys make a return to summer camp witha gig at the Lemon Tree. Image: Supplied by The Bloody Marys
The Bloody Marys make a return to summer camp witha gig at the Lemon Tree. Image: Supplied by The Bloody Marys

“The worst band in the world” made their debut in Aberdeen almost 30 years ago – but they’re still scaring up packed-out audiences in the Granite City.

And this Saturday July 15 The Blood Marys will Return To Summer Camp at the Lemon Tree to delight fans with their tongue-in-cheek, high-energy gig that sees them belting out classic covers in their own fabulous camp style.

“People are coming along knowing what they want and what they are expecting… and they hold our feet to the fire to ensure we do that,” said Steve Morrison, who plays keyboards alongside Ian Gray on vocals and guitarist Barry Dodds.

“They expect it to be totally eclectic as it always is. We have our mash-ups going from Toni Basil into the Kaiser Chiefs into Will Smith via Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince era – it’s that level of stupidity they’ve come to expect.

The Bloody Marys poster.
The Bloody Marys have been camping it up for  three decades. Image: Supplied by The Bloody Marys.

The Bloody Marys thrown together at Halloween almost 30 years ago

“And they don’t want it too polished – if we fall flat on our face that adds to the humour of it. It’s totally inappropriate songs sung by totally the wrong people, but it’s done very well.”

Not being polished, mixed with humour and camp hijinks has been the band’s calling card since their first gig back in 1994 when the Bloody Marys were hurriedly thrown together to fill in a Halloween slot at The Howff on Union Street.

“Barry and I worked in Bruce Miller’s at the time and Ian worked in Signature next door in menswear, but we had a five-piece band, wrote our own songs, played the Lemon Tree and Drummonds,” said Steve.

“One day in The Howff, which was owned by Bruce Miller, the manager said to us: ‘We’re struggling, we’ve got a Halloween night coming up, can you throw something together, but there’s only room for a couple of you’.

“They had a drinks promotion on for Bloody Marys so we said we’d call ourselves that.”

Barry and Steve raided their girlfriends’ wardrobes for their outrageous costumes while Ian wore a suit and they threw together a last-minute set with backing tracks to complement their instruments.

The Bloody Marys band members wearing dresses, thigh-high fishnets and a feather boa.
Boas at the ready as the fabulous Bloody Marys continue their tradition of delighting fans with mash-ups of classic covers.

Aberdeen Howff gig was under-rehearsed and ‘just carnage’

“The singer didn’t know the words, we were under-rehearsed, and it was just carnage,” said Steve.

“But we played to its strengths. We had this catchphrase and at the end of the night we said: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we are The Bloody Marys and we are…’ and the whole pub shouted back: ‘The worst band in the world!’

“From there you can do no wrong and we put that in the poster for the next night – ‘the worst band in the world’.”

It was clearly a winning formula because they were invited back to play several more gigs – “more absolute carnage” – before being banned from the venue.

“The second half would get out of hand. Bruce Miller’s sacked us from The Howff at Christmas because one of the directors came in to find Barry, mid-guitar solo, thrusting his crotch into someone’s face. He said: ‘That’s not Bruce Miller’s’.”

The Bloody Marys hit the road instead, playing gigs in Spain – “we were on the same bill as Sticky Vicky, which was the high point of our career” – before returning to Aberdeen.

The Bloody Marys back in the early days of their giging.
The Bloody Marys back in the early days of their giging.

Bloody Mary’s played sold-out gigs at Aberdeen’s iconic Capitol

“That year we played the Capitol, because a couple of local DJs reckoned we could sell tickets. We didn’t believe them, but we sold out the Capitol and the following year we sold out the Capitol over two nights. We out-sold Boyzone that year because we did two nights at the Capitol and they only did one.”

For all their success, the band decided to call it a day in 1999. As Steve put it, the realities of raising families and concentrating on “real jobs” became more pressing than camping it up on stage.

But they went out in a blaze of glory, easily selling out the Music Hall as fans flocked to the farewell gig and to be part of the legendary party night the Bloody Marys were famed for.

However, there was life left yet for the Bloody Marys when in 2011 they got the band back together – and it was all down to the fans.

The Bloody Marys in festive outfits for their Christmas show.
The Bloody Marys Christmas shows have been an essential part of the festive season for fans over the years.

“That was thanks to Facebook. A picture was posted of us playing Soda Fountain and suddenly everyone was saying: ‘Oh, remember The Bloody Marys’. We thought it was an ideal opportunity to get back together because everyone else was doing it… Take That was doing it, so why not us?

Take That high kicks no more for Aberdeen’s Bloody Marys

Since then, the trio have been happily gigging and entertaining, although Steve admits they are a bit of a different beast these days than when they first started.

“Well, the Take That high kicks are gone but we have replaced it with much more musicality. And we do have new songs, we have thrown in some Billie Eilish, but it’s nonsense because it’s sung by our guitar player who shouldn’t be getting away with it.”

None of which will put fans off when they head for The Lemon Tree this Saturday – and the other gigs the Bloody Marys have lined up over the coming months.

Steve said: “Don’t expect anything too polished but we’re going to knock it out of the park and have fun… leave your sensible hat at the door.”

The Bloody Marys Return To Summer Camp is at the Lemon Tree on Saturday July 15. For tickets and information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com or call the Box Office on 01224 641122.