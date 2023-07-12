Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County

Manager Steven MacKay secures deals from Dingwall club following the Station Parkers' 6-0 friendly loss against Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image

Nairn County have secured two talented Ross County graduates on loan as the Highland League side seek to sharpen up following a friendly lesson in finishing from Caley Thistle.

Boss Steven Mackay has added 18-year-old midfielder Andrew Macleod from the Premiership Staggies, along with 17-year-old winger George Robesten, who impressed from the bench as a trialist in Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat against ICT.

Both highly-rated graduates are on loan at Station Park until the New Year.

 

Quality signings lauded by Mackay

Overall, the Station Park club have been proactive in adding to their player pool this summer.

Signing ex-Caley Thistle striker, Scottish schoolboy talent Aaron Nicolson along with his former ICT team-mates Jamie Carnihan and Invergordon striker Ben Kelly amounts to fine work on the face of it.

Mackay, speaking after the defeat to Inverness, reckons this quartet all arrive at the club with first-class backrooms with scope to improve with more matchday experience.

He said: “We were delighted to get Aaron. He played last week against Ross County. He’s a good prospect along with (his former ICT team-mate) Jamie Carnihan. We’ve got high hopes for both of them.

Aaron Nicolson made his starting debut for Nairn County against ICT.

“It was a tough game for them both to come in for their first starts. They have not trained a huge amount with us for one reason or another, so it will be good to get their fitness levels up and get them fully bedded in. I’m sure both of them will do well.

“We’ve brought in four young boys who we feel have got good potential and good pedigrees, whether they have come from Ross County or Caley Thistle. They all have good standards and have been coached well.

“We want to be the club who can now offer them first-team football and help develop them. That’s the plan.”

Nairn aim to sharpen up after rout

Mackay, meanwhile, insists Nairn will take their hiding by Championship Caley Thistle on the chin in order to be razor-sharp for facing Brora Rangers on the opening day of the season later this month.

It was a tough one to take, especially as they competed far better seven days previously in their 3-1 home loss to Premiership Ross County.

They were 4-0 down within 25 minutes, but they dug deep to improve after the interval.

They start their new HFL campaign on July 29 against the Cattachs and Mackay hopes his players can focus on fixing their shortcomings ahead of the big kick-off.

He said: “It was a slightly better second half. Caley Thistle freshened it up (by changing their entire starting 11) and the message was to go and at least compete a bit better in the second half and I think we did that in elements, although the game was long put to bed at that point.

“We created a few half chances. I thought George Robesten when he came on looked bright and lively, as did Kenny MacKenzie at left-back.

“Overall, there were a couple of positives from the game, but also things we have to work on.

“Defeats such as Tuesday are not necessarily a bad thing because it forces you to check where you are and look at certain things. We will do that over the next couple of weeks because the Brora game is not too far away now.”

Inverkeithing next stop for County

This Saturday, Nairn head to Fife for their next friendly fixture as they meet  East of Scotland League Premier Division hosts Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

The manager added: “It’s though a work connection. (Assistant boss) David Hind and I work at Langfields in Dunfermline and one of our suppliers has links to the club.

“It’s something different. We will travel on Saturday to play against them. I think they play in the division below the Lowland League, so it will be a good enough challenge for us.

“We’re looking forward to it – hopefully we can put on a better performance that we did on Tuesday.

Nairn will then round off their pre-season schedule a week on Saturday against North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness at Fortrose.

More from Highland League

31 July 2019. Mosset Park, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Pat Munro North of Scotland Cup match between Forres Mechanics and Elgin City FC. Picture Content:-6 Forres Martin Groat Celebrates No3
Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat taking time away from football - but plans to…
CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Broch's Grant Campbell. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh the perfect place for Grant Campbell's football comeback
Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Images: Jasper Image
Scott Kellacher hails clinical Caley Thistle after big win at Nairn County
Striker Aaron Nicolson has joined Nairn County and could play against his former club Caley Thistle on Tuesday night. Image: Kenny Macleod Photography
Nairn County land top-rated Scottish schoolboy striker Aaron Nicolson
Martin Groat, right, in action for Forres Mechanics against Buckie Thistle.
Forres Mechanics skipper Martin Groat exits Mosset Park
Trialist Harry Lodovica looked lively for Caley Thistle against Elgin City and will be aiming to shine against Nairn County in a bid to win a deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle target fourth striker as trialist gets shot at Nairn County
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Highland League round-up: Wick Academy trialists to get pre-season chance; Deveronvale add goalkeeper Curtis…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: Kieran Shanks, left, celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Buckie, with Danny Strachan Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Guard of honour for Connor as he makes his way onto the pitch with his daughter Milana. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship