Two men arrested following unofficial car meet in Aberdeen

Two men were arrested at an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen last night.

Police were called to Aberdeen Beach on Saturday following reports of a large gathering.

Car meets traditionally provide an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to gather and show off their vehicles.

Two men, aged 31 and 21, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences during the event. They were later released pending further inquiries.

Other attendees were also fined for an array of offences including speeding and careless driving – with 29 offences detected in total.

A further 13 drivers were issued with warnings for various offences and antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid said: “We were made aware of an unofficial car meet organised at Aberdeen beach on Saturday, July 15.

“Community officers and road policing officers attended and the vast majority of those at the event behaved responsibly and engaged positively with officers.

“However, two men, aged 31 and 21, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further inquiries.”

‘This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable’

Upon arrival at the Aberdeen beauty spot, officers were subjected to abuse as individuals hurled items in their direction.

Damage was also caused to several police vehicles in attendance.

All officers escaped uninjured; however, an investigation has now been lodged into this incident.

Police have condemned their “reckless and dangerous” behaviour and say such actions will not be tolerated.

He added: “During the event, a number of individuals on scramblers and bikes attended and caused damage to police vehicles and threw items at officers deployed to the event.

“No officers were injured.”

“This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable, reckless and dangerous. Our inquiries are ongoing into the incidents of disorder.”