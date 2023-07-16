Two men arrested following unofficial car meet in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men arrested following unofficial car meet in Aberdeen

Police were subjected to abuse during the event as individuals hurled items in their direction.

By Michelle Henderson
stromness crash
Several police vehicles were damaged as attendees of the car meet threw items at officers. Image: Police Scotland

Two men were arrested at an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen last night.

Police were called to Aberdeen Beach on Saturday following reports of a large gathering.

Car meets traditionally provide an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to gather and show off their vehicles.

Two men, aged 31 and 21, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences during the event. They were later released pending further inquiries.

Other attendees were also fined for an array of offences including speeding and careless driving – with 29 offences detected in total.

The car meet took place at Aberdeen beach on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A further 13 drivers were issued with warnings for various offences and antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid said: “We were made aware of an unofficial car meet organised at Aberdeen beach on Saturday, July 15.

“Community officers and road policing officers attended and the vast majority of those at the event behaved responsibly and engaged positively with officers.

“However, two men, aged 31 and 21, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further inquiries.”

‘This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable’

Upon arrival at the Aberdeen beauty spot, officers were subjected to abuse as individuals hurled items in their direction.

Damage was also caused to several police vehicles in attendance.

All officers escaped uninjured; however, an investigation has now been lodged into this incident.

Police have condemned their “reckless and dangerous” behaviour and say such actions will not be tolerated.

He added: “During the event, a number of individuals on scramblers and bikes attended and caused damage to police vehicles and threw items at officers deployed to the event.

“No officers were injured.”

“This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable, reckless and dangerous. Our inquiries are ongoing into the incidents of disorder.”

