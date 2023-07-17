Leading north-east businesswoman joins boardroom team at Serica Energy

Sian Lloyd Rees, one of the north-east’s top women in business, has joined the board of oil and gas company Serica Energy.

Ms Lloyd Rees, 62, is the UK managing director for Aker Offshore Wind (AOW), responsible for growing a renewable energy portfolio in offshore wind and hydrogen.

In a high-flying career spanning more than 30 years, she has extensive business experience as a leader in the energy and IT industries.

She has held a string of senior management roles in blue-chip and start-up companies.

Ms Lloyd Rees also on the board at OEUK, NZTC and Port of Aberdeen

As well as her current day job at AOW, she co-chairs industry body Offshore Energies UK.

She is also a key member of the boardroom teams of the Net Zero Technology Centre, Port of Aberdeen and National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

In 2021 she became the UK offshore industry’s supply chain champion for her part in delivering the North Sea Transition Deal, signed off by the governments in London and Edinburgh.

Ms Lloyd Rees is one of two new non-executive directors at London-listed Serica.

She also becomes a member of the firm’s remuneration and sustainability committees.

The other new non-executive on Serica’s board is Kaat Van Hecke, a former Shell and ExxonMobil employee. She will head up two of the senior management team’s committees.

Serica’s boardroom team was in danger of running low on numbers.

Exits for North Sea stalwarts Tony Craven Walker and Trevor Garlick

Founder Tony Craven Walker stepped down as chairman late last month, while former BP UK North Sea boss Trevor Garlick quit his non-executive director role earlier today.

New chairman David Latin said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Kaat Van Hecke and Sian Lloyd Rees.

“Sian augments and extends the overall experience set represented on the board with her background in the supply chain, digital technology and the energy transition.”

Today we welcome two new Non-Executives to our Board. Sian Lloyd Rees and Kaat Van Hecke bring in depth experience across the many disciplines and geographies of our industry. Trevor Garlick steps down and we thank him for his great contribution. Read more https://t.co/w1BcM4Ah0f pic.twitter.com/dXy7uuFIp7 — Serica Energy plc (@SericaEnergyplc) July 17, 2023

AOW’s UK boss brings with her “perspectives gained as a non-executive director for important industry-funded, government-facing organisations in the UK”, Mr Latin said.

He added: “I am very much looking forward to the contribution and support both Sian and Kaat will provide as we build on the strong financial and operating capabilities which Serica has established, whilst we continue to look at new opportunities to deliver growth for our shareholders.”

Mr Garlick had joined Serica’s boardroom team soon after the firm completed its acquisition of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum UK North Sea assets in late 2018.

“We have benefited greatly from his broad understanding of our industry,” Mr Latin said.

Serica is owner and operator of Bruce (98%), Keith (100%) and Rhum (50%). The company also operates the Columbus field and is a partner in the Erskine Field and Triton cluster. In addition, it has stakes in the Orlando (100%), Mansell and Skerryvore discoveries.