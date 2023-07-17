Leading north-east businesswoman joins boardroom team at Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leading north-east businesswoman joins boardroom team at Serica Energy

Sian Lloyd Rees will help to fill gap left by Tony Craven Walker and Trevor Garlick.

By Keith Findlay
Sian Lloyd Rees. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sian Lloyd Rees. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sian Lloyd Rees, one of the north-east’s top women in business, has joined the board of oil and gas company Serica Energy.

Ms Lloyd Rees, 62, is the UK managing director for Aker Offshore Wind (AOW), responsible for growing a renewable energy portfolio in offshore wind and hydrogen.

In a high-flying career spanning more than 30 years, she has extensive business experience as a leader in the energy and IT industries.

She has held a string of senior management roles in blue-chip and start-up companies.

Ms Lloyd Rees also on the board at OEUK, NZTC and Port of Aberdeen

As well as her current day job at AOW, she co-chairs industry body Offshore Energies UK.

She is also a key member of the boardroom teams of the Net Zero Technology Centre, Port of Aberdeen and National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

In 2021 she became the UK offshore industry’s supply chain champion for her part in delivering the North Sea Transition Deal, signed off by the governments in London and Edinburgh.

serica tailwind
Serica’s Bruce platform in the North Sea

Ms Lloyd Rees is one of two new non-executive directors at London-listed Serica.

She also becomes a member of the firm’s remuneration and sustainability committees.

The other new non-executive on Serica’s board is Kaat Van Hecke, a former Shell and ExxonMobil employee. She will head up two of the senior management team’s committees.

Serica’s boardroom team was in danger of running low on numbers.

Exits for North Sea stalwarts Tony Craven Walker and Trevor Garlick

Founder Tony Craven Walker stepped down as chairman late last month, while former BP UK North Sea boss Trevor Garlick quit his non-executive director role earlier today.

New chairman David Latin said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Kaat Van Hecke and Sian Lloyd Rees.

“Sian augments and extends the overall experience set represented on the board with her background in the supply chain, digital technology and the energy transition.”

AOW’s UK boss brings with her “perspectives gained as a non-executive director for important industry-funded, government-facing organisations in the UK”, Mr Latin said.

He added: “I am very much looking forward to the contribution and support both Sian and Kaat will provide as we build on the strong financial and operating capabilities which Serica has established, whilst we continue to look at new opportunities to deliver growth for our shareholders.”

Trevor Garlick.
Trevor Garlick.

Mr Garlick had joined Serica’s boardroom team soon after the firm completed its acquisition of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum UK North Sea assets in late 2018.

“We have benefited greatly from his broad understanding of our industry,” Mr Latin said.

Serica is owner and operator of Bruce (98%), Keith (100%) and Rhum (50%). The company also operates the Columbus field and is a partner in the Erskine Field and Triton cluster. In addition, it has stakes in the Orlando (100%), Mansell and Skerryvore discoveries.