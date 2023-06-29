Outgoing Serica chairman slams UK political parties over North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Outgoing Serica chairman slams UK political parties over North Sea

Read on to find out what Tony Craven Walker had to say about Tory and Labour oil and gas plans.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
An offshore worker on Serica's Bruce platform.
An offshore worker on Serica's Bruce platform. Image: Serica Energy

North Sea pioneer Tony Craven Walker has launched a blistering attack on the UK’s main two political parties.

He slammed the Conservatives and Labour for the “damaging and totally illogical impact” to the Scottish economy of their respective North Sea policies.

“We are currently in a pre-election period and I believe this is coloured by distorted short-term position taking and point-scoring, leaving industry… in the crossfire,” he said.

Oil and gas veteran says North Sea policies will inevitably need to be reversed

He continued: “The reality is that, post the election, any new government will have to reverse a lot of the changes and announcements recently made if we are to prevent premature termination of existing offshore infrastructure – and avoid longer term damage to the industry and the UK economy.

“This can be done without affecting net-zero targets but as part of the transition in
which we are all involved.”

Tony Craven Walker.
Tony Craven Walker.

Speaking at his last annual general meeting (AGM) before stepping down as chairman of North Sea firm Serica Energy, Mr Craven Walker added he was optimistic “sense and reality will prevail”.

Earlier in the day, London-listed Serica relinquished its licence for the North Eigg prospect in the northern sector of the North Sea, abandoning hopes of a side-track well.

Shares in the “mid-tier” oil and gas company fell more than 8%.

Last December Serica announced North Eigg, once hoped to contain about 60 million barrels of oil equivalent, was “non-commercial”.

‘Whirlwind of anti-oil and gas sentiment’

Mr Craven Walker, 80, started his oil and gas career in Libya in the mid-1960s and went on to help develop the Forties oilfield into a major offshore hub.

He launched two independent energy companies, Charterhouse Petroleum and Monument Oil and Gas, before founding Serica in 2004.

The company’s departing chairman highlighted a “whirlwind of anti-oil and gas sentiment” since the last AGM in 2022.

This is not limited to climate change protestors but also from political parties which “seem intent on scoring points against each other”, he said.

UK parties under fire

He added: “The Tory party introducing more and more complicated and penalising tax changes, the latest of which, announced only three weeks ago, will do little to restore confidence.”

But he also tore into Labour advocating even harsher taxation policies and saying it will constrain new investment in an industry which “has been fundamental to the UK economy, and particularly to the Scottish economy, for as long as I have been working for it.”

serica tailwind
Serica’s Bruce platform in the North Sea.

He continued: “All of this is having a damaging and totally illogical impact on a business essential to Scotland, to the UK Treasury, to UK security and the economy, and fundamental to the changing energy scene.

“The UK is fortunate to have the resources of the North Sea, be it oil and gas, wind energy or wave energy.

“It is essential, for the country to benefit, that government provides a stable and supportive backdrop to ensure that all these resources are managed responsibly and that companies, like Serica, who have the technical skills and experience offshore are encouraged to harness and optimise the benefits for everyone.

The UK is fortunate to have the resources of the North Sea, be it oil and gas, wind energy or wave energy.”

“There are ways of doing this but it needs a far better informed, more enlightened and, dare I say it, braver and longer term approach from government and the powers that be if the opportunity and the vital supply chain for offshore projects are not to be snuffed out and critical infrastructure protected.”

The skill sets, entrepreneurial capabilities and confidence of UK-based North Sea companies are being “severely hampered” by three waves of tax changes in a year, he said.

‘Significant negative impact’

Mr Craven Walker added: “This is forecast as having a very significant negative impact on the industry, which is largely based in Scotland and the north-east, with potentially negative long- term effects for those areas.”

David Latin, a member of Serica’s top team since 2021, has taken over as chairman.

