Cairn O’Mount road blocked due to crash

The road to Cairn O’Mount has been blocked due to a crash.

The B974 Old Military Road runs from Fettercairn over Cairn O’Mount to Banchory.

A post on social media showed an ambulance and a police car on the scene at 4.23pm.

The crash happened near the Glensaugh turn-off to Feughside Caravan Park.

At this stage, it is not clear how many vehicles have been involved or the extent of any injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

The historic road was built around 1752 and is the regular site of incidents due to the terrain.