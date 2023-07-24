Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing teenager

A body has been found in River North Esk at Edzell in the search for missing Dundee teenager Liam Buchan.

Police made the discovery in the early hours of Monday morning.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the 15-year-old have been informed.

Officers confirmed there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Liam was with family and friends at the river on Saturday July 15 when he was swept away.

A huge emergency response was sparked including police, fire and coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven along with a helicopter from HM Coastguard.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.30am on Monday, a body was recovered from the River North Esk, near Edzell.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Liam Buchan, 15, reported missing from the area, has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”