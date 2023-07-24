Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer morning in 1973

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer morning in 1973

The disastrous fire in Oban, which could have been much worse, was one of the catalysts for tighter safety regulations in hotel buildings.

By Neil Drysdale
Ten people perished after a massive fire at the Esplanade Hotel in Oban on July 24 1973. Supplied by DCT ARCHIVES
Ten people perished after a massive fire at the Esplanade Hotel in Oban on July 24 1973. Supplied by DCT ARCHIVES

They were the holiday party who travelled from southern England to the north of Scotland 50 years ago this month.

And, when they checked in at the Esplanade Hotel in Oban for a summer excursion, they could never have imagined that so many of them would never return home.

Yet, in the early hours of the morning of July 24 1973, a terrible conflagration broke out inside the premises on the seafront.

It rapidly transformed the scene into one of horror, chaos and dreadful loss of life.

A total of 42 people from Cornwall, Devon and Somerset who were on a Greenslades Coaches tour were staying in the hotel, as were two families.

A sailor spotted the blaze

The proprietor, Ian Nicholson, was in the process of implementing new safety measures within the building, but that couldn’t prevent fire sweeping through the multi-storey property as guests slept in their beds.

And, although the alarm was raised when a sailor on his yacht in Oban Bay saw a glow in the first floor reception area of the hotel at about 3.15am, and sent one of his crew ashore to notify the authorities and also sounded his fog horn, it was too late for some.

In the hours and days that followed, it was confirmed that 10 people, five men and five women, had died as a result of the blaze.

Fire destroyed the Esplanade Hotel in Oban in 1973. Image: Daily Record/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Donald Malloch was among the firefighters who attended the incident and spoke later about how the tragedy had accelerated moves to change existing hotel regulations.

He said, on the 40th anniversary of the disaster in 2013: “It all happened so quickly. It really was a sort of blur and you try to forget about it.

“The hotel was converted into flats, but if I go down the lane at the side, it is hard not to think about it because it was the worst fire I had dealt with in my time”.

Victims had little chance to react

The people who perished amid the flames were: Mrs Margaret Bolt, Exeter; Miss Ruth Davis, Bristol; Mrs Joan Humphries, Miss Dorothy Govier and Mr Hubert Brimble, all of Clevedon; Mr Peter Hallet and his wife, Jean, Bridgwater; Mr Albert Clarke, Bathwicke; Mr Thomas Jones, Yatton; and Mr John Clark, Exmouth.

The latter was injured in the fire and died two days later in the Western Infirmary from pneumonia, paralysis, fractured cervical vertebrae and a fractured femur.

This was one of the worst peacetime death tolls in history, but it could have been even worse. A couple from Coventry who were with their six-year-old son managed to escape when the man jumped onto a roof that projected out from the building and his wife dropped their child to him before jumping down herself.

More than 20 others were taken to hospital, suffering from shock and smoke inhalation.

The Esplanade Hotel disaster happened on July 24 1973. Image: DC Thomson

The Evening Express covered the story in detail on July 24 and revealed that an overhaul of the hotel’s fire precautions, recommended by officers, had been delayed for 16 months “until this October because of finance and time”.

It also stated how Mr Nicholson had admitted the safety measures were “insufficient” and that a “disaster like this was always in my mind”, especially given there was no metal fire escape from the building, which had been in this condition for 10 years.

Inquiry ruled nobody was to blame

However, in October 1973, after hearing six days of evidence, the jury at a fatal accident inquiry into the Oban fire returned a verdict finding that the cause of the blaze was, on the balance of probability, a dropped light somewhere in the foyer/reception area.

It found that no fault or negligence could be attributed to the hotel staff and all reasonable improvements had been made.

But the verdict added the fateful words: “The jury find that all reasonable precautions were in hand and it was a tragic coincidence, which no one could have foreseen, that after the building had stood safely for close on a hundred years, it should have been destroyed with this grievous loss of life a mere 10 weeks before it was to close for the implementation of the full recommended precautions.”

The fire was on a cataclysmic scale at the Esplanade Hotel in July 1973.

There was praise for station officer Joe Simpson, a plumber who was in charge of the part-time fire personnel in Oban, for the bravery and professionalism with which they had tackled “this exceptionally severe fire with great determination and ability”.

The jury made three formal recommendations; that all fire appliances should be equipped with pocket radios; that the chief officers responsible for the GPO, police, fire and ambulance services in Oban should meet as soon as possible to review their response to dealing with emergencies; and that the procedure for testing escape ladders, laid down by the Home Office, should be reviewed to ensure that the ladders were strong enough to deal with potential emergencies in the future.

Outcome was no comfort to bereaved

In the aftermath, Mr Nicholson said that he felt the jury had reached “a very fair verdict” and described their recommendations as “very good”.

Yet, mystifyingly in the circumstances, Mr Robert Herbert, firemaster of the Western Area Fire Authority, said he was “delighted the Oban boys have come out on top”.

These glib words will have been absolutely no consolation to the holidaymakers who eventually returned to England without so many of their family and friends.

