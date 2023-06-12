‘We’re not just talking the talk’: Aberdeenshire food firm donates 33,000 meals worth of food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re not just talking the talk’: Aberdeenshire food firm donates 33,000 meals worth of food

The family-owned ingredients manufacturer, Macphie, has donated 14 tonnes of food to 529 charities from April last year. 

By Lottie Hood
Andy Stapley Chief executive at Macphie Limited.
Andy Stapley, chief executive at Macphie Limited. Image: Macphie Limited

An Aberdeenshire food firm has helped more than 500 charities with food donations since April 2022.

Macphie Ltd, based in Glenbervie, has donated 14 tonnes of food – the equivalent of 33,000 meals – to charities across the north-east who support those in need.

It comes as bosses of the family firm say they did not want to just “talk the talk” when it comes to sustainability.

Since the business was recognised for its high standard of social and environmental impact by achieving B Corp status in 2015, said they were focused on improving the lives of local communities.

Photos off Macphie production shot
The donated food prevented the waste of 22.4 tonnes of Co2 emissions. Image: Macphie Limited.

Andy Stapley, Macphie’s chief executive, said: “Our ways of working have always been based on the principles of sustainability.

“And we want to make a positive impact on both our local and wider environment, both now and in the future, by doing the right thing to protect the people and places around us.

“Proving we’re not just talking the talk when it comes to sustainability, we are B Corp accredited which means we’ve proactively joined a community of like-minded businesses using their force for good.

“And this report only highlights the work we have been successfully achieving up to this point.”

Priority to give back

The food donations made by the firm prevented the waste of 22.4 tonnes of Co2 emissions.

Macphie has also reduced their carbon footprint by using two on-site wind turbines since 2014 and investing £75,000 into closely tracking energy use across their site.

Andy Stapley, CEO at Macphie
Andy Stapley said the company had taken many strides to keep improving. Image: Macphie Limited.

Other contributions from the company include being involved with apprenticeships, work placements and funding scholarships.

Two Syrian refugees were also taken on as full-time employees in partnership with the Scottish Refugee Council.

Mr Stapley added: “Since our move to Glenbervie in the seventies, we’ve closely aligned our ambitions to hit social and environmental goals, as well as financial targets, and have committed to continuous improvement across five key pillars covering governance, customers, communities, workers and the environment.

“We have made great strides as a company towards our goals, yet we are still steadfast on our ESG journey, making it a priority to not only give back to the land and our external stakeholders, but also our own Macphie family.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express has been working to highlight the help available to anyone who is struggling for food through the Big Food Appeal.

We have published maps of foodbanks across the north of Scotland and debunked some of the myths around food poverty, while explaining how to get help.

Thanks to our generous supporters, our 2022 Christmas appeal resulted in the equivalent of 26,000 meals being distributed across the north and north-east.

If you know of a foodbank, group or charity that we should be highlighting as part of The Big Food Appeal, please email livenews@ajl.co.uk

