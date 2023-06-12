‘We’re not just talking the talk’: Aberdeenshire food firm donates 33,000 meals worth of food

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire food firm has helped more than 500 charities with food donations since April 2022.

Macphie Ltd, based in Glenbervie, has donated 14 tonnes of food – the equivalent of 33,000 meals – to charities across the north-east who support those in need.

It comes as bosses of the family firm say they did not want to just “talk the talk” when it comes to sustainability.

Since the business was recognised for its high standard of social and environmental impact by achieving B Corp status in 2015, said they were focused on improving the lives of local communities.

Andy Stapley, Macphie’s chief executive, said: “Our ways of working have always been based on the principles of sustainability.

“And we want to make a positive impact on both our local and wider environment, both now and in the future, by doing the right thing to protect the people and places around us.

“Proving we’re not just talking the talk when it comes to sustainability, we are B Corp accredited which means we’ve proactively joined a community of like-minded businesses using their force for good.

“And this report only highlights the work we have been successfully achieving up to this point.”

Priority to give back

The food donations made by the firm prevented the waste of 22.4 tonnes of Co2 emissions.

Macphie has also reduced their carbon footprint by using two on-site wind turbines since 2014 and investing £75,000 into closely tracking energy use across their site.

Other contributions from the company include being involved with apprenticeships, work placements and funding scholarships.

Two Syrian refugees were also taken on as full-time employees in partnership with the Scottish Refugee Council.

Mr Stapley added: “Since our move to Glenbervie in the seventies, we’ve closely aligned our ambitions to hit social and environmental goals, as well as financial targets, and have committed to continuous improvement across five key pillars covering governance, customers, communities, workers and the environment.

“We have made great strides as a company towards our goals, yet we are still steadfast on our ESG journey, making it a priority to not only give back to the land and our external stakeholders, but also our own Macphie family.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express has been working to highlight the help available to anyone who is struggling for food through the Big Food Appeal.

We have published maps of foodbanks across the north of Scotland and debunked some of the myths around food poverty, while explaining how to get help.

Thanks to our generous supporters, our 2022 Christmas appeal resulted in the equivalent of 26,000 meals being distributed across the north and north-east.

If you know of a foodbank, group or charity that we should be highlighting as part of The Big Food Appeal, please email livenews@ajl.co.uk